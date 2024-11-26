Home News Candace Cameron Bure on bringing Gospel to life through Christmas movies: ‘My faith is everything’

As the reigning “Queen of Christmas,” Candace Cameron Bure has starred in dozens of family-friendly holiday movies over the last 15 years. But for the actress, who shot to fame as D.J. Tanner on “Full House,” it’s the opportunity to present the Gospel and remind viewers of the hope found in Jesus that continues to energize her.

“I just adore making these movies every year, and it is amazing to me that I've been doing them for 15 years and people still tune in and watch,” the 48-year-old actress, producer and director told The Christian Post.

“To share the Gospel within the movies and remind people of the hope of Jesus, that's what has been inspiring for me, and I feel like it's given me a new energy going into continuing to make Christmas movies, not only as an actor but also other Christmas movies I produce. Sharing that within the stories is really powerful for me and important in my journey of faith and as a creative in the entertainment industry.”

Bure starred in numerous holiday films for the Hallmark Channel during her 13 years with the network, but in April 2022, she was announced as the chief content officer for Great American Family. At the time, the actress expressed a desire to be part of a network that put God, family and country first, in stark contrast with much of the content put forth by Hollywood.

“What I really appreciate about the Great American Family viewership is they want to see films that are more than just two people falling in love — and they love that storyline — but to be able to talk and share about faith in God and the reason for the season. The season that Christ was born to, to pay the price for our sins and sacrifice Himself and die on the cross, that He is the Savior of the world, the ultimate gift,” she said.

“I want people to be entertained, to sit on their couch and laugh or shed a tear,” she added. “But as the years go on, I’ve wanted to find more meaning in these stories. That’s what I appreciate about Great American Family, they want faith-forward content that reminds viewers of the hope and joy that come with the season.”

Bure’s latest project, “A Christmas Less Traveled,” premiered on Nov. 16 on Great American Pure Flix and follows Desi (Bure), a woman grieving the loss of her father. Guided by audio cassette messages he left behind, she embarks on a road trip to revisit cherished family memories. Along the way, she meets Greyson, a charming stranger who joins her journey of self-discovery.

“It’s a very sweet, heartfelt, teary-eyed story,” Bure shared. “It talks about forgiveness, faith and hope, messages that resonate deeply with Great American Family’s audience.”

Her next release, “Home Sweet Christmas,” airing Dec. 1, reunites her with longtime friend and co-star Cameron Mathison. The film leans into a classic Christmas rom-com formula, following childhood friends Sophie (Bure) and Sam (Mathison) as they reconnect and rediscover their bond while handling the sale of a family maple sugar farm.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Bure said of working with Mathison. “This one feels like a natural storyline, given our friendship. I hope people love it.”

Beyond her films, Bure is also bringing Christmas to life in a new way with the Great American Family’s Christmas Festival at UBS Arena in New York. The event, which runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 29, features Great American Family Christmas stars, screenings, ice skating and festive workshops, a celebration Bure said aligns with her vision of spreading joy.

“I’ve always loved creating experiences that bring people together,” she says. “This festival is another way to share the magic of the season.”

Reflecting on her decades-long career, Bure shared how her goals have shifted. In addition to working with Great American Pure Flix, the actress also started her own production company, Candy Rock Entertainment.

“I've been an actor since I was 5 years old, and even well into my 30s, acting was always in No. 1 place,” she said. “Then my goals really changed in that I wanted to be able to imagine the stories I wanted to tell, and then help develop those from the ground up. My faith is everything to me. It’s who I am, and it inspires me to pour energy into family and faith programming that serves an underserved audience.”

“I've been in the family space my entire career, but now putting more energy specifically into family and faith is just very important to me, and those are what my goals have been and where I'm pouring my energy into,” she said.

In addition to holiday films, Bure’s production company created “Unsung Hero,” an award-winning film about the Smallbone family. The film, which won Feature Film of the Year at this year’s Dove Awards, has drawn praise for its ability to engage audiences beyond the Christian faith.

“I love stories like that because they invite people who don't necessarily share the Christian faith or are maybe just wondering or curious about it,” Bure, who also starred in “Unsung Hero” alongside Joel Smallbone, said of the film. “It invites them into that space just to see what it looks like and not be intimidated by it in any way.”

The actress stressed that historically, the faith community has been “underserved” when it comes to entertainment, but as faith-based filmmaking gains momentum, she’s optimistic about its future.

“It’s so encouraging to see more inspiring stories being told,” she says. “I continue to look for inspiring stories, and we're going to continue to create them and put them on the big screen and the small screen.”