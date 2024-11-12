Home News ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ review: The 'worst kids in the world' reveal true meaning of Christmas

The Herdman children might be the worst kids in the world.

They’re bullies and troublemakers; they steal and cheat, and not to mention, smoke. They’re the bane of their small, church-going town’s existence.

Yet, it’s through this unlikely bunch that the true meaning of Christmas is fully displayed at the local Christmas pageant.

In fact, Dallas Jenkins’ “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” from Lionsgate and based on Barbara Robinson’s beloved 1972 book, might just be the next holiday classic, celebrating the season’s cheer and boldly centering its message on the Gospel while reaching a broad audience.

The movie follows Grace Bradley (Judy Greer) as she’s tasked with directing her church’s annual Christmas pageant. To her surprise, the “worst kids in the world,” the infamous Herdman siblings, show up at church, bringing chaos — and unexpected insight — to the holiday tradition.

The unruly siblings demand to be cast in the play: Imogene as the Virgin Mary, one brother as Joseph, her younger three brothers as the wise men, and their youngest sister, Gladys, as the angel Gabriel.

Faced with the decision of excluding or embracing the Herdmans, Grace and her family lean into compassion, allowing the children to experience a story of love, acceptance, and transformation. Her daughter, Beth, narrating as the adult version of herself, reflects on the momentous impact: “The Herdmans finally got what they needed most: a community.”

Jenkins, known best for “The Chosen,” previously told The Christian Post that he and his wife, Amanda, felt compelled to bring Robinson’s humorous yet poignant tale to the screen, introducing audiences to a story that champions the heart of the Nativity and connects it to the struggles of real people.

The result? A film that is unapologetically Christian yet accessible, full of laughs and lessons that go beyond the church pews. “Pageant” is a thoroughly Christian story that remains deeply relatable; it doesn’t shy away from centering its narrative on Jesus. The characters’ journey, especially that of the unruly Herdmans, reveals a path from cynicism and selfishness to redemption through grace — a narrative echoing the essence of the Christmas story itself.

The Bradleys are a relatable, faith-filled family. Grace and her husband, Bob (Pete Holmes), are warm, funny and realistic. They understand Beth’s frustrations with the Herdmans but guide her gently, even taking her to see the Herdmans’ rundown home to foster empathy. It’s a rare depiction of a Christian family whose faith enriches but does not idealize their lives.

“Jesus was born for the Herdmans as much as He was for us,” Grace says in one scene.

The Herdmans, on the other hand, offer comedic relief with their outsider perspective on the Nativity story, questioning the purpose of frankincense and myrrh or laugh at the impracticality of some of the biblical customs. But as they learn the Nativity story, the children gain an understanding of God’s love — a love big enough to include even the “worst” among us.

It’s at the film’s climactic moment — the annual Christmas pageant — where the Herdman children’s raw earnestness and unguarded vulnerability ultimately stirs the churchgoers’ hearts, reminding them of the very people Christ came into the world to save.

At its core, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" offers a fresh approach to the timeless message of redemption. Through the Bradleys’ willingness to embrace the Herdmans, Jenkins brings to life a Gospel message that invites viewers to welcome the outcast, forgive those who’ve hurt them, and build a community founded on love rather than judgment.

Though “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” does dive into weighty themes — the Herdmans are underprivileged, unruly and clearly neglected by their parents — it keeps its tone light and humorous. Jenkins and his cast navigate a delicate balance, ensuring that the Herdmans’ antics are both funny and moving, as when they stumble through the Nativity rehearsal or question the value of a “cheap king” who gives “oil” as a gift.

Like the disciples in “The Chosen,” “Pageant” reminds viewers that it’s often the most unlikely and underqualified individuals that God uses to deliver the greatest story ever told. And “Pageant” ultimately delivers a heartwarming, clear-eyed take on the Christmas story while offering the same charm as mainstream Christmas classics like “Rudolph” or “Elf,” a rare feat in the world of faith-based filmmaking.

Jenkins told CP the film is a true labor of love, and truly, it honors Robinson’s book. It's a story that shines a light on the depth of God’s love for even the most flawed among us. As the Herdmans learn, Christmas celebrates God’s arrival not in a palace but in a humble manger for the sake of all people, including those we might least expect.