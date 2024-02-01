Home News Candace Cameron Bure celebrates son's 'Holy Spirit'-filled wedding: 'The Gospel was preached'

"Full House" actress Candace Cameron Bure emphasized the significance of maintaining a marriage centered on Christian principles while celebrating her eldest son's "Holy Spirit"-filled wedding.

Earlier this week, the 47-year-old actress and Great American Pure Flix executive shared images from the wedding on Instagram, celebrating 23-year-old Lev Bure's marriage to Elliott Dunham.

"I present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Lev Bure," she captioned the photos. "Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott. We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with. I have an overwhelming sense of love, joy, peace and contentment thanks to God's blessing of family and friendship. My heart is so full."

Bure added that she is "grateful for our generational blessing of long lasting Christ-centered marriages" as the family has a "legacy of great-grandparents and grandparents who have shown us the way.

"And now, being the example for our children and their children to come. If this isn't a blessing, I don't know what is," the actress wrote. "What a celebration it was!! The Holy Spirit was present, the gospel was preached and love filled the air. Covenant vows were made and hearts watching were reminded of theirs long ago."

Bure, who shares three children with her husband of 27 years, former NHL player Valeri Bure, previously told The Christian Post how, from the time her kids were young, she made it a priority to instill in them biblical principles and model a life of service to the Lord.

"We're definitely in a time of a culture war, and I think the best thing that any of us can do as parents is to be consistent and that we actually walk our walk and we show it by example and not just talk the talk," she said.

"It's a lot easier said than done because those little eyes are always watching you. Mommy and daddy are the biggest examples in life, so they're always watching to see what you're going to do. If you as a parent can walk with consistency and back up your words with your actions, that speaks volumes, and your children will know that; it doesn't go unnoticed by them, ever. That consistency through life will play out, I truly believe that."

One way Bure instilled biblical principles in her children was with daily Scripture — and incorporating its teachings, such as the fruits of the Spirit, into everyday life.

"I trained my kids up with biblical values, and the Bible is where we started and what we continue to read today," she said. "Even when my kids were young, I had the fruit of the Spirit lettered on their walls to remind them of all of the fruit of the Spirit: joy, love, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness, self-control. We talk about those things. The Bible tells us to 'train up a child in the way they should go and when they are old, they won't depart from it.' I believe in intentional parenting. We taught out of the Bible, and I'm grateful to see that I have adult children today who are all following that road and that path, loving the Lord."

Bure also told CP that with every project she tackles, whether a Christmas movie or children's book club, she wants to bring "light" into the world and help parents instill a biblical worldview in their children.

"They say a child's worldview is developed by the time they are 10 years old, which is pretty mind-blowing," she said. "When they are very young, developing their worldview, what their morals are, how they're going to treat other people … the values of being generous and having gratitude and being kind and helpful — these are the values that live on into adulthood."