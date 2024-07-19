Home News Candace Owens calls out Don Lemon in heated interview, asking her if being gay is a sin

Candace Owens called out openly gay former CNN opinion host Don Lemon after a heated interview on his new podcast in which he asked her if being gay is a sin.

“What do you think about same-sex marriage? … You think I’m sinful because I’m married to a man?” Lemon asked on his podcast, "The Don Lemon Show."

"It’s a sin. … Yes," Owens responded in a clip of the podcast interview posted on Instagram. "You’re sinning. You’re in a sinful relationship. I actually don’t believe marriage can be between two men.”

Just days after Lemon’s podcast aired on July 12, Owens spoke about her exchange with the former CNN host, calling it a "crazy" experience.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am not OK right now. I need to talk to you guys because something has happened regarding which I may never recover. Yesterday, I did Don Lemon’s [podcast] ... formerly of CNN ... And he straight up asked me if I wanted to call him a f-----. Yeah, he was goading me to call him the F word,” Owens said.

“I know you're probably thinking, ‘Candace, why would you do that? Don Lemon, oh my ... he was pushing the COVID vacs, all this stuff.’ Well, he's no longer at CNN, and I'm a person that believes that people can transform. And his team was very kind when they reached out to me saying they just wanted to have a totally normal conversation,” she continued.

“This wasn't supposed to be a gotcha interview. But of course, in the back of my head, I knew very much that it was going to be a gotcha interview because they just can't help themselves. He cannot help himself.”

Owens said that she has never experienced anything like her interview with Lemon.

“First and foremost, I don't know why this always happens when people are trying to get me, but they are trying to get me by showing me a clip of myself as if I'm going to be startled by what I said. I know guys, I know I said it because it was me,” Owens said.

On the episode, Owens asserted that language evolves over time and shouldn't be dictated by “perverts,” because banning words like “fa---t” from the English dictionary is “a backwards way of thinking and leads to constant updates for people’s feelings.”

“Don Lemon did this. He showed this old clip of me talking about how we have allowed the English language to be maneuvered by perverts, and I was speaking about the word ‘fa---t,’ meaning a bundle of sticks, because that is what it meant when I was reading Virginia Woolf. And then, finally, a button got pressed, and they said, ‘No, now people are using it to talk about homosexuals, and you can no longer say that,’” Owens said.

“I said that we should not do that. We should not allow perverts to dictate language. And then bizarrely, Don Lemon then tried to ask me if I wanted to call him the F word,” she added.

“I’m a 35-year-old mother. I don't go around being like, ‘Hey, you're a fa---t.’ I'm not 18 years old. Like, I’m not going around calling people names, period. And I wouldn't go up to a fat person and call them names. It’s an absurd thing to be going around pointing and calling people names because I don't like them. I would know, so the answer is no, I would not,” Owens maintained.