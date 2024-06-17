Home News Candace Owens claims media is ignoring a global 'Christian holocaust'

Conservative political commentator Candace Owens recently suggested that widespread Christian persecution around the world does not receive adequate media attention, especially compared to how much coverage Israel receives.

During a wide-ranging interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" that aired last week, Owens shot back at a question from Morgan regarding why she did not immediately tweet anything about the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel.

As many as 1,163 people, including 31 Americans, were slaughtered that day, and around 240 people were taken hostage in Gaza.

Owens said that while she believes the attack by Hamas was "absolutely horrific," the U.S. should not be entangling itself in Israeli affairs and that the plight of suffering Christians globally receives relatively little coverage compared to the war in Israel.

"The biggest issue I have with Israel is the fact that they are supplying the arms to murder Christians, in Armenia, the oldest Christian country in the world, and yet nobody talks about that."



"For whatever reason, it seems to be the circumstance that when Jewish people die in Israel, it's wall-to-wall coverage, but when Christians die all over the world, nobody talks about it," Owens said. "Everyone wants to correlate everything to World War II. Everyone wants to talk about Adolf Hitler — and rightfully so, he was a horrific person — but nobody wants to talk about [Soviet official] Genrikh Yagoda, right?"

"Nobody wants to talk about the Bolsheviks. Nobody wants to talk about the Christian holocaust. I am tired of the media, exhausted of the media not speaking about what is happening to Christians all around the world," she continued.

"And it is especially horrific while at the exact same time that it is happening — the slaughter of Christians in Armenia, the arms being supplied by Israel — that the media turns the other way and says, 'Oh, OK, but what about what about what's happening in Israel?'"

Owens was apparently referencing Israel's supply of weapons to assist Azerbaijan's campaign to recapture Nagorno-Karabakh last fall, an ethnic Armenian enclave recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

"You know what I'm asking for? Actual equality," she continued.

Owens, who has faced accusations of antisemitism even from her former colleague Andrew Klavan, explained that her first concern is for Christians because she is one.

"It seems like this is like a special category, the 'special relationship' that we have [with Israel]. I'm a Christian first, OK? And so my concerns are going to be with what's happening to Christians all around the world because it is us: We are the No. 1 most persecuted religion in the world."

"And all Christians watching this need to realize the time is now to start speaking up, because we have been silenced about the things that are happening to us for a very long time," she continued.

"When there is wall-to-wall coverage of Christians being killed in Armenia, Christians being killed in Nigeria, and the treatment of Christians in America and all across the globe today, then you ask me if I will use my platform and I will use my voice to speak about what's happening in Israel. How about that?"

Morgan responded by noting that her point was "perfectly reasonable."

Owens parted ways with The Daily Wire in March, months after she got into a spat on X with co-founder Ben Shapiro last November after she tweeted a portion of the Sermon on the Mount in which Jesus spoke of blessing for peacemakers. She also quoted Jesus saying, "You cannot serve both God and money."

Her tweet came in the wake of leaked viral video that showed Shapiro trashing Owens as "absolutely disgraceful" for her commentary on the Israel-Hamas war, which he dismissed as "faux sophistication."

Earlier this year, Owens joined the Roman Catholic Church, following in the footsteps of her husband.

"Recently, I made the decision to go home," she tweeted in April.