Carrie Underwood, husband Mike Fisher get personal about marriage, faith in new series

Country star Carrie Underwood and her husband, retired NHL player Mike Fisher, have launched a new digital short series by the creators of “I Am Second” where the couple gets candid about their marriage, faith and family.

"We wanted to do this to share some of our personal journey in hopes that viewers will be inspired by it, and maybe even take one more step in pursuing a relationship with God," Underwood said about the four-part series, "Mike and Carrie: God & Country."

Each weekly episode is about eight minutes in length and features Underwood and Fisher talking about the challenges and struggles they've faced individually and as a couple. Viewers can watch the series at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Fisher was first featured in a White Chair short film in 2014 when he went into great detail about his personal and professional struggles and his return to the Christian faith.

“Since first filming with 'I Am Second; six years ago, I have seen God continue to grow my faith as Carrie and I have together walked through the natural joys and struggles of life,” Fisher told MovieGuide. “This new series is not only a continuation of the 2014 White Chair film, but hopefully a reminder to individuals of God’s faithfulness in all situations.”

Both Fisher and Underwood have publicly talked about their faith in the past, in the new series their discuss topics such as suffering miscarriages, grieving that loss, and parenting.