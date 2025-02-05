Home News Lauren Daigle to perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl pre-show in New Orleans

Christian artist and Louisiana native Lauren Daigle will take the stage at the Caesars Superdome this Sunday to perform “America the Beautiful” alongside jazz powerhouse Trombone Shorty at the Super Bowl pre-show.

With the Super Bowl LIX returning to New Orleans for the first time in over two decades, this year’s pre-show lineup includes a strong Louisiana presence, with New Orleans native Jon Batiste performing the national anthem and R&B singer Ledisi delivering “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The game will be broadcast on Fox.

“I’m excited. It’s going to be a beautiful opportunity for us to showcase what New Orleans represents, and the culture, and the beauty of unity in music,” Daigle told NOLA.com.

“New Orleans has seen some trying times recently. To be able to offer a sound of hope for people in this city, to sing out over the city and from the city into the rest of the world, is going to be one of my favorite things, maybe ever.”

Daigle is no stranger to performing at the Superdome, having sung the national anthem there when LSU faced Clemson for the national championship in 2020.

Comparing “America the Beautiful” to the national anthem, the Grammy Award-winning singer told NOLA that the latter presents more challenges. “You have to really pay attention to the words because there’s a repeated phrase that, melodically, can bring you into a different section,” she said.

The Super Bowl pre-show has featured a range of legendary performers over the years, including Christian artist Kirk Franklin.

At 33, Daigle is one of CCM’s most decorated artists, with numerous awards and nominations under her belt. Daigle has also found huge crossover success. Her 2018 album Look Up Child became a platinum-selling hit, with the album’s lead single, “You Say,” topping Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs charts for a record-setting 66 weeks. Her follow-up single, “Rescue,” reached No. 2.

Both “You Say” and the Look Up Child album won awards at the 2019 Grammys.

Reflecting on the kind of pressures that come along with being a young — and in her case, a highly influential — Christian, Daigle cited Matthew 5:10, which reads in part, “Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake.”

“It's what always comes to mind,” she previously told The Christian Post. “I know that it's difficult.”

When it comes to sharing her faith with others, the artist stressed that she strives to highlight the loving and compassionate character of God.

“I know that not everybody wants to be told about God,” Daigle told CP. “But I have found that people do love to hear that God is love, and He is kind and He is patient with us. And anytime that people understand God is gentle — He's not always this angry man — their guard is let down. So it's a way to share the Gospel. It's a way to tell others about Christ.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave glory to God as his team heads to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row.

"I want to give all glory to God,” he said after defeating the Buffalo Bills, adding, "without Him, none of this is possible and I truly mean that."

While speaking to reporters in Florida for Super Bowl LIV in 2020, Mahomes described his faith as something that "has always been big with me." He stressed that although he wanted to "win every game," he found it just as essential to make sure that he was "glorifying Him every single time I'm out there."

"As long as I'm doing everything the right way and the way that He would want me to do it, then I can walk off the field with my head held high and be able to be the man that I am," Mahomes said at the time.