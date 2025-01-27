Home News Mahomes credits God as Chiefs advance to third Super Bowl in a row: 'None of this is possible'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave glory to God Sunday night as his team heads to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row.

The Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in Sunday's American Football Conference Championship, which secured them a Super Bowl LIX spot.

After the game, Mahomes declared in an interview with CBS Sports, "I want to give all glory to God." He insisted that "without Him, none of this is possible, and I truly mean that."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

In addition to the postgame interview, Mahomes expressed gratitude to God on social media following the Chiefs' win.

In an X post published Sunday night, the three-time Super Bowl champion exclaimed, "Thank you, God!"

The Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, scheduled for Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

A victory by the Chiefs would make them the first NFL team to win three Super Bowl titles in a row. A Philadelphia victory would mark the first time the Eagles won a Super Bowl since they defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in 2018.

Throughout Mahomes' career in the NFL, he has repeatedly pointed to his Christian faith.

While speaking to reporters in Florida for Super Bowl LIV in 2020, Mahomes described his faith as something that "has always been big with me." He stressed that although he wanted to "win every game," he found it just as essential to make sure that he was "glorifying Him every single time I'm out there."

"As long as I'm doing everything the right way and the way that he would want me to do it, then I can walk off the field with my head held high and be able to be the man that I am," Mahomes said at the time.

Following the Chiefs' victory in last year's Super Bowl LVIII, Mahomes proclaimed, "I give God the glory," adding, "He challenged us to make us better."

After the Chiefs secured a spot in Super Bowl LVII in 2023, Mahomes told reporters, "I want to thank God." The Texas Tech alum credited divine intervention for helping him overcome an ankle injury he sustained during a game a week earlier: "He healed my body this week to battle through that. He gave me the strength to be out here."

In an interview shortly before that year's Super Bowl, Mahomes said "My Christian faith plays a role in everything that I do" and he always asks "God to lead me in the right direction and let me be who I am for His name."

"It has a role in everything that I do," he reiterated. "Obviously, it will be on a huge stage in the Super Bowl that He's given me, and I want to make sure that I'm glorifying Him while I do it."