Christian comedian Tim Hawkins is not worried about cancel culture, says he’s here to bring joy

Stand-up comedian Tim Hawkins, who is known for his musical parodies and clean content, is headed back out on the road and hopes to offer people an opportunity to feel joy amid trying times in the world.

The “Tim Hawkins Live in Concert” multi-city tour will kick off in North Carolina on Aug. 20. Over the past three decades, Hawkins has brought comedy to the world through his shows and songs like “Cletus Take the Reel,” a viral parody of Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel."

Now that he's older, he says his shows are better than ever.

"I'm getting older now, so I've kinda slowed down a little bit,” Hawkins told The Christian Post.

He used to do 100 dates a year; now, he has cut it down to 40 shows a year.

"I have a little more rest, so I come to these tours with a little bit more energy and a little more passion,” he continued. “I think in the first part of your career as a comedian, you are always trying to grind it out and trying to prove yourself, and now after many years of doing it, I feel more comfortable. The shows have just a more relaxed hangout feel. It’s just like these strangers in my living room, 'cause this is really who I am."

Hawkins said his tour now has a very “comfortable feel.”

"It's taken me a while to learn that comedy is not about being witty; it's not like a magic trick. The bigger laughs come when you're relating to somebody when you say something that people can relate to,” Hawkins explained. “I think that's what people are looking for, and that's what people respond to. Whether it be through comedy or music, they're looking to be touched on an emotional level.”

The Missouri native said comedy is just another way to connect that's "really powerful."

"I don't get why it's so powerful,” he noted. “You can't get caught up in the results. We live in a cancel culture; we live in a culture that is open for trolling, open for doxing and open for a lot of negativity. I've never even paid attention to that.”

Hawkins said he has matured a lot over the years, adding: "I figured that what people have to say about what I do is just none of my business. There are people out there that really like what I do, and I try to find those people, and I'm good enough for that. That's what I'm here for. I'm not here to be everybody's cup of tea.”

As the world gets darker, Hawkins believes there is power in comedy to help people stay encouraged.

"It's really what you focus on. There's so much good out there in the world, but it's all mixed in with all this on the bad, so you just have to get good at learning what to focus on and what you're going to feed your mind with,” the stand-up veteran maintained.

Hawkins revealed that he is just as addicted to social media as everybody else because sometimes the drama is an adrenaline rush. However, he “really wanted to provide a more positive thing, another resource people can have to have a little bit of joy.”

Hawkins, known for his parody songs, said music is even more inspirational to him than comedy. Growing up, his house was filled with music.

"I talked about connecting to other people emotionally, and music has always connected me on a deep emotional level,” he explained. “I always wanted to bring that energy to the show, even in comedy. I love musical comedy.

"I'll do shows for 8-year-olds to 88, so music has a way that everybody likes it. The kids might like the energy of it; the adults might like the lyrics; it has a lot to offer and bring to a different show.”

The talented musician grew up in Church and often integrates his Christian faith into his comedy shows.

"I've seen contrived Christianity, where you feel like he's just kind of repeating a line that it seems like he's done a million times, so when I speak on stage, it's a great opportunity because in these shows, you don't just leave them laughing, you can leave them with something a little deeper, Hawkins told CP.

"I think joy is that thing that God brings to the table, that is a deeper connection with Him, where you don't just laugh to forget, but you can say a message, or say brief testimony, or whatever I'm going through spiritually this is who I am. People today they’re not into real nice, perfect packaging. They just want real.”

The entertainer concluded by saying, “I just love God I always have. I always thought He was the greatest.”

Hawkins is very grateful that God has given him a chance to do something that he loves in his career, and he is glad that he gets to help bring joy to others while he does it.

To find out more information on the “Chick-fil-A Song,” creator and his upcoming tour visit TimHawkins.net.