Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' audience God has given every living soul a ‘gift’

Internationally recognized comedian Steven Harvey used his time between “Family Feud” segments to speak to the audience about their god-given “gifts.”

“The key is to locate your gift,” he said. “It’s not your talent. Your talent has nothing to do with it. Be very careful with what you're talented in and passionate about. They sound like the same thing. What you are gifted at is your quest.”

The 65-year-old TV personality advised the younger audience members to identify their respective “gifts” because “therein lies your greatest chance for success,” adding: “Every living soul God created at birth, He gave all of you a gift. All of you in this room are gifted. All of you are gifted. Listen to me. All of you are gifted individuals.”

“Teaching is a gift,” he said. “Networking is a gift. Working with your hands is a gift. Being a caregiver is a gift. Babysitting is a gift; some people are just really good at it. All of this turns into something.”

To make his point — and to show the difference between a talent and a gift — Harvey told the crowd about one of his childhood friends, whom he called “Clipper.”

Clipper, Harvey recalled, spent all his spare time cutting grass. Nowadays, Harvey’s 62-year-old friend owns an incredibly successful landscaping business in Cleveland, Ohio, bringing in $4 million a year.

“You know what Clipper do?” Harvey is heard saying in a clip posted on his YouTube page. “Clipper cut grass. He don’t do nothin’ but cut grass. He found his gift and he was gifted at it. His gift has made room for him.”

In the video, titled “Motivated Steve Harvey,” the comedian advised those in the “Family Feud” audience to copy the Clipper who has found their “gift.”

“Your gift might be frying chicken,” Harvey continued. “Some of y’all bake pie. Some of y’all do hair. Some of y’all fix cars. Some of y’all paint. Go do that. Do your gift. Don’t worry about which one of them talents. The reason you’re struggling with that talent is because that ain’t what you was built to do. You were built to do your gift.”

“Discover your gift, change your life,” Harvey instructed. “That’s the secret.”

Harvey regularly uses his platforms to speak about God and Jesus, including on his new show, "Judge Steve Harvey." However, Harvey stunned many of his Christian fans last year after he revealed that he believes there's more than one way to Heaven.

Last year, Harvey posted a video on his official YouTube channel titled “How Steve Harvey Prays” that shows him at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the United Arab Emirates. The UAE is a majority Muslim Persian Gulf nation where Islam is the official religion. While Christian expatriates in the UAE are allowed to worship in private, they are prohibited by law from praying in public or evangelizing.

"There's no one way to Heaven, no one way to paradise,” Harvey declared. “It's like television, now there's over 800 channels on cable, and they're all pretty entertaining. So I'm pretty sure that to get to Heaven, there's got to be more than one route. Because somebody watching another channel or taking another channel than you, they're still getting entertained, and they probably still getting to Heaven.”

In the Bible, however, Jesus clearly states that He is the only way.

“I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father, but through Me,” Jesus said in John 14:6. And in John 8:24 Jesus said: “For unless you believe that I am He, you shall die in your sins.”

The Apostle Peter echoed the words of Christ in Acts 4:12, saying, “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.”

Harvey captioned the video by writing, “There’s many ways to serve GOD and keep your faith. My trip to The Emirates always reminds me how we can live in harmony and in the much-needed peace we all crave globally."

In the nearly five-minute video, Harvey also shows viewers the exterior of the Mary Mother of Jesus Mosque, which is located near St. Andrews Anglican church. The mosque was renamed in 2017 by the order of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed al-Nahyan to “consolidate bonds of humanity between followers of different religions,” Al Arabiya reported at the time.

"Can you imagine a mosque with the name Jesus on it? Yeah, the world could use a little bit more of that,” Harvey said while standing outside the mosque that was renamed “Mariam Umm Eisa” (Mary Mother of Jesus Mosque).