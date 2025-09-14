Home News Charlie Kirk's assassination shocks, horrifies America: What you need to know

Billy Hallowell and Brandon Showalter of The Christian Post sit down to process the shocking assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. They reflect on Kirk’s bold faith, his commitment to truth, and the deep spiritual wounds this tragedy has exposed across America.

From personal memories of Kirk's warmth to a call for national repentance and healing, this conversation points to the only true source of hope: Jesus Christ.

"The fact that we're seeing [this] in the United States, that's ... spiritually evil darkness that needs to be cleansed from our land," Showalter said. "Only God can heal that."

Listen to hear the full report:

