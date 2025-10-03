Home News Charlie Kirk's murder sparked 'revival' that March for Life hopes to build on

WASHINGTON — Charlie Kirk’s assassination has sparked a “religious reawakening,” particularly among youth, according to the March for Life’s new president, who revealed how the group’s 53rd annual march hopes to offer hope to a generation searching for meaning.

Jennie Bradley Lichter, who became president of the March for Life Education and Defense Fund in February, believes that the largest pro-life demonstration in the nation's capital was built for this moment of revival following Kirk's Sept. 10 death.

"This year's march will be more important and more timely than ever before, as it speaks into what so many people are longing to hear," Lichter said during a Tuesday news conference to announce the theme for the march in January, "Life is a Gift."

Before unveiling the theme of the Jan. 23 march against abortion, Lichter addressed the murder of the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder last month. The alleged gunman, Tyler Robinson, shot the conservative activist and influencer mid-conversation during a public debate session at Utah Valley University.

Kirk's "commitment to reason [and] discussion of difficult topics," Lichter said, "is a commitment that the March for Life shares." She said his "boldness and adeptness in carrying on those discussions is shaping a generation of Americans."

Lichter said she has noticed that young people are "looking for opportunities to come together, to hear the truth spoken boldly and persuasively, to recover the fundamental goodness of family life, and to hear people speak into that."

Today's youth, she said, want "to be affirmed in their desire for children as something that's fundamentally good, and to hear people witnessing to what's good and true and beautiful."

"That's my diagnosis of our moment," she said. "The March for Life offers all of these."

The 2026 National March for Life theme, "Life is a Gift," is the truth at the heart of the March for Life's mission, Lichter said, one that "the nation needs to hear now more than ever."

"In choosing the 'Life is a Gift' theme, our goal is to invite everyone to the irrepressible joy of the March for Life; to be swept up into a movement that transcends politics and celebrates the joy, beauty, and goodness of life itself."

Lichter told The Christian Post that the theme is also intended to serve as an "open hand of welcome" to the younger generation as the organization seeks "to try and start a conversation again at the level of the heart for people, especially young people, who feel that something is missing or who want something more."

"And they're looking for bold witness like Charlie Kirk provided, but also, I think, something to fill them up," Lichter told CP. "And the March for Life is here to say, 'Come and join this band of happy warriors, and be surrounded by and be fed and be filled by being with so many other tens of thousands, just countless other young people like you, and let that really lift you up and get you into the movement."

Thousands are expected to gather at the National Mall for the 2026 National March for Life on Jan. 23.

While the organization will announce more information about speakers at the event as January draws closer, this featured testimony speaker will be Sarah Hurm. The mother will share her story of undergoing a chemical abortion due to pressure from the baby's father, and how the abortion pill reversal process saved her child's life.

The Friends of Club 21 Choir, whose members are all individuals with Down syndrome, will lead the singing of "The Star Spangled Banner."

"Their music is beautiful, and their dignity and their joy even more so," the pro-life leader stated. "They embody our theme that life is a gift, no matter the circumstances. We are so honored that they'll be taking our stage."