Chick-fil-A volunteers pack 2 million meals for Convoy of Hope distribution

Thousands of Chick-fil-A owner-operators and corporate staff packed 2 million meals in less than two hours during the fast-food chain’s annual conference this month.

Chick-fil-A teamed up with U.S. Hunger and Convoy of Hope, a faith-based disaster relief charity, on Feb. 5 to pack 2 million red lentil jambalaya meals during its annual conference in Orlando, Florida.

“One of Chick-fil-A’s core values is ‘We’re here to serve,’” said Convoy of Hope national spokesperson Ethan Forhetz. “It’s inspiring to watch companies like Chick-fil-A serve the hungry and those in poverty, and we’re honored to work with them … to do just that.”

According to Convoy of Hope and Chick-fil-A, 1 million meals will be distributed to provide sustenance for disaster survivors, and the other million will be distributed in urban and rural communities across the country.

“Hunger and food insecurity are critical issues in the U.S. and beyond, and we applaud Chick-fil-A for their proactive efforts to improve the livelihood of others throughout the communities they serve,” said Daniel Burns, senior director of corporate relations for Convoy of Hope.

Lower-income neighborhoods where grocery stores and healthy food options are not accessible “make it harder for some people to eat a healthy diet in this country,” according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service.

"We are honored to stand alongside Chick-fil-A in our long-standing partnership, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to addressing food insecurity and making a lasting impact in the communities they serve," added Rick Whitted, president and CEO of U.S. Hunger.

Chick-fil-A has over 3,000 locations in 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada.

