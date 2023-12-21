Home Business New York bill would force Chick-fil-A on Thruway to open on Sundays: 'Public good'

The New York State Assembly is considering a bill that would effectively mandate Chick-fil-A restaurants along the New York State Thruway and the Port Authority to remain open on Sundays in violation of its sabbatarian policy.

Bill A08336, also known as the Rest Stop Restaurant Act, was sponsored by Democratic Assemblymember Tony Simone and "requires that food services at transportation facilities and rest areas owned and operated by certain public authorities remain open seven days a week."

Fellow Democratic Assemblymembers Anna Keller, Maryjane Shimsky, Jessica González-Rojas and Chris Burdick served as co-sponsors. The bill was referred to the New York State Assembly Committee on Corporations, Authorities & Commissions on Dec. 13.

According to local CBS 6 Albany, Chick-fil-A currently has seven locations and plans to build more along the New York State Thruway, a system of highways that stretches approximately 570 miles across the state from its southwestern border with Pennsylvania to New York City on its eastern coast.

A Thruway official told local NEWS10 that Chick-fil-A had already signed a 33-year contract with the Thruway.

Simone, who represents parts of Manhattan, told the outlet that keeping a restaurant closed along the Thruway is "just not in the public good." He finds it "ridiculous that you're able to close on Sunday — one of the busiest travel days of the week."

Simone said in a statement to local Albany outlet Spectrum 1 News that "not only does Chick-Fil-A have a long, shameful history of opposing LGBTQ rights, it simply makes no sense for them to be a provider of food services in busy travel plazas."

"A company, that by policy, is closed on one of the busiest travel days of the week should not be the company that travelers have to rely on for food services," he added.

Jennifer Givner, a spokesperson for the New York State Thruway Authority, said in a statement that the governing agency has factored in Chick-fil-A's weekly closure by providing other dining options for those traveling on Sunday.

"Our requirement is that we have at least one hot food option available," Givner said. "If Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays, we have other alternatives for our customers."

The proposed legislation drew criticism from some on social media who alleged it was an attempt to punish the fast food outlet. Chick-fil-A has remained closed every Sunday since its founding in 1946 "to allow Operators and their team members to enjoy a day of rest, be with their families and loved ones, and worship if they choose," according to its website.

"I understand this is needlessly hateful and bigoted, and technically speaking evil for sure, but it *is* funny they went from 'boycott Chick-fil-A' to 'we are literally forcing Chick-fil-A to serve us 7 days a week, we are THAT obsessed with this sandwich,'" tweeted Mike Solana, chief marketing officer at the San Francisco-based venture capitalist firm Founders Fund.

"Liberals hate Christianity so much they want to make it illegal for Chik-fil-A to be closed on Sundays to provide employees a day of rest," tweeted Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Conservative radio host Todd Starnes called on LGBT activists to "make up your mind!"

"A few years ago the Alphabet Activists were hellbent on blocking Chick-fil-A from opening in NYC," he tweeted. "But now the Alphabet Activists want them to stay open 7 days a week."

Power the Future CEO Daniel Turner said he hopes Chick-fil-A will close every New York location if the bill passes.

"Albany is a corrupt, fiscally & morally bankrupt hellhole plunging the state into irreversible poverty, and this is what the idiot elected officials do. 'Fallen Empire' state," Turner wrote.

Stefan Mychajliw, deputy communications director for 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, questioned the New York lawmakers' priorities.

"New York faces a deficit of $9.5 billion," Mychajliw tweeted. "The cost of housing migrants in NYC is busting budgets, leading to cuts in police and education. Crime is rampant. Taxes are high. Spending is out of control. Lawmakers' priority? Forcing [Chick-fil-A] to open Sunday."

Journalist Gordon G. Chang argued that "forcing [Chick-fil-A] to remain open on Sunday would be a clear violation of the [First Amendment]."

Chick-fil-A did not respond to The Christian Post's request for comment by press time.