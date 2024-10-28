Home News China’s alliance with Iran could intensify Christian persecution, watchdog warns

China’s recent pledge of unwavering support for Iran could intensify the persecution of Christians in both countries, warns the U.S.-based group International Christian Concern. The concern arises after Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed strong ties with Iran during the annual BRICS summit.

According to Chinese news outlet Xinhua, President Xi stated at the summit, “No matter how the international and regional situation changes, China will unswervingly develop friendly cooperation with Iran.”

The BRICS summit, held in Russia, brought together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, along with 10 member countries, including Iran.

The persecution watchdog ICC noted that both China and Iran are designated as Countries of Particular Concern by the U.S. Department of State, a designation given to nations that engage in or tolerate egregious violations of religious freedom.

“China and Iran are known persecutors of Christians, and their mutual support could lead to increased persecution as both countries work to eliminate the practice of Christianity within their borders,” ICC said in a statement sent to The Christian Post.

On Sept. 1, China implemented new measures requiring that religious activities, including sermons, integrate socialist values and Chinese characteristics, ICC pointed out. Clergy members are mandated to pledge their allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party.

These measures come after years in which thousands of Christians have endured torture, harassment and imprisonment at the hands of communist authorities.

In a recent report, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom revealed that Chinese authorities had replaced Christian symbols with images of Communist leaders and party slogans across numerous churches in the country, citing numerous instances where crosses and religious imagery were removed from churches and replaced with portraits of Xi and the late Chairman Mao Zedong.

Similarly, Iran has a long history of executing, imprisoning and torturing Christians, ICC said, adding that the nation also supports terrorist organizations, including Hamas, which was responsible for the attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, that resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,200 people who were tortured and killed, including some 40 Americans, and over 254 others taken hostage, many also raped or tortured and killed.

The Muslim population in Iran is roughly 98.5%, with the majority being Shi’a Muslims.

“China’s unwavering support of Iran, regardless of Iran’s persecution of Christians and backing of terrorists, shows the world where its priorities lie,” stated ICC. “The combined power of the two nations also raises alarm among Christians, who have already endured years of abuse and imprisonment under the two regimes.”

According to ICC, the BRICS group seeks to disrupt the global balance of power held by the West and to end the U.S. dollar’s dominance as the preeminent global reserve currency.