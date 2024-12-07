Home News Human rights lawyers group condemn CCP's targeting of unregistered house churches with 'fraud' label

Lawyers, human rights activists and religious leaders in China have strongly condemned of the government’s labeling of unregistered house churches as fraudulent organizations, decrying the accusations as violations of the right to freedom of religion or belief.

The statement, made public by the China Human Rights Lawyers Group this week, criticized the Chinese Communist Party for equating the collection of offerings by house churches with criminal fraud, arguing that such accusations undermine longstanding religious practices.

Citing scriptural references from both the Old and New Testaments, the signatories underlined that the biblical and traditional basis for these offerings show that church contributions are an integral part of worship for Christians.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The statement called for adherence to Article 36 of the Chinese Constitution, which guarantees religious freedom, as well as international agreements like the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which China has signed but not ratified.

Since the CCP updated its Regulations on Religious Affairs in 2017, authorities have increasingly used fraud charges to target unregistered churches, said the U.K.-based group Christian Solidarity Worldwide, supporting the joint statement by Chinese lawyers, activists and religious leaders.

According to the China Human Rights Lawyers Group, the CCP’s process of repression involves three steps: first, prohibiting churches from registering as legal entities; second, declaring their gatherings illegal; and third, treating their collection of offerings as fraudulent. Church leaders convicted of fraud could face prison sentences exceeding 10 years.

CSW criticized laws that effectively divide Chinese Christians into government-approved churches and persecuted unregistered groups.

The Linfen Covenant Home Church has become a focal point in this crackdown.

In August 2022, the church’s pastors, Li Jie and Han Xiaodong, were detained after a police raid on a family event involving over 30 adults and 40 children, according to the joint statement. Both pastors were placed under a form of secret detention known as Residential Surveillance in a Designated Location and subjected to physical punishment and sleep deprivation.

The Linfen Yaodu District Procuratorate charged them with fraud in May 2023, but their trial has yet to begin. Four members of the church signed the joint statement condemning the charges.

The statement mentioned 12 other cases of house churches accused of fraud since 2018, saying they illustrate a pattern of persecution. The signatories said the Communist government’s tactics threaten to criminalize all pastoral work in unregistered churches.

"In modern times, thousands of missionaries [in China] have preached the Gospel, built schools, hospitals" and carried out various Evangelical and charitable works, "benefiting millions of Chinese compatriots," all supported by numerous Christian donations, said the signatories.

Chinese home churches continue this tradition, adhering to Christ as the sole head of the Church and upholding the principle of separation of church and state, "giving to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s," they added. Through worship and donations, they glorify God." Whether pastors or lay believers, whether dedicating their lives to God or their possessions, all glory is given to God together, and grace is received from Him, they concluded.