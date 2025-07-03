Home News Chris Pratt lists Jesus as one of the things he 'can't live without'

Prominent Hollywood actor Chris Pratt recently included Jesus on the list of things he "can't live without" in the latest example of the entertainer proclaiming his Christian faith.

Pratt took to Instagram last week to create a list of "things I can't live without." Included on the list of 10 items was "Jesus."

Oxygen took the top spot on the 46-year-old's list, followed by organs, his own blood and gravity. Coming in behind Jesus were food and water, the National Football League, his wife and kids, bass fishing and his "glam team." The video accompanying the Instagram post showed a member of Pratt's "glam team" applying makeup to the actor.

"Just the essentials," Pratt wrote. "What can you not live without?"

Pratt, known for starring in "Guardians of the Galaxy," has been known to tout his faith in Christ. He told The Christian Post in an interview earlier this year that "I care enough about Jesus to take a stand, even if it cost me." He acknowledged, "It could cost me everything, but I don't care."

"It's worth it to me because this is what I'm called to do, it's where my heart is," he added.

Pratt discussed how he wanted to raise his four children "with an understanding that their dad was unashamed of his faith in Jesus, and with a profound understanding of the power of prayer, and the grace and the love and the joy that can come from a relationship with Jesus."

After years of struggling with his faith as a result of "the sinful, broken nature of humans," Pratt's faith reached a turning point when his son was born prematurely in 2012.

He told CP he "made a deal with God" as his son experienced "all of these issues."

"He really saved my son, and that was the moment [my faith] was cemented," he said. "My heart softened, and my faith hardened. That was the moment I was like, 'Moving forward, I'm going to give my platform to God.'"

"This platform was given to me for a reason," Pratt insisted. "I want to affirm the people who are believers in Christ. I want them to hear me and say, 'Wow, that's cool. He's willing to say it. I'm going to stand up at work today and say it.' But I also want to reach out to the people who have no idea who God is. … I want to be a light to people who've never seen light. I want to be a light to people who have seen light but turned away from it or been afraid of it."

Pratt said his faith influences his reactions to blowback or negative feedback from the American public. "If people don't understand me, I'm going to pray for them, and then I'm going to go back and hang out with my kids and play tag," he said.

In addition to crediting God with helping to save his son, Pratt has attributed his home's emergence through deadly wildfires unscathed to divine intervention.

In a video posted to Instagram in January, as wildfires engulfed parts of southern California, Pratt informed his followers that his house was "still standing," adding, "By the grace of God, we still have four walls and a roof."

Reflecting on the preservation of his home amid losses around him, Pratt characterized himself and his family as "resilient."

"We trust in God, and consider it all a blessing," he maintained.