BGEA's Chris Swanson urges the Church to wake up: 'Our battle is spiritual'

Montevideo, Uruguay — With a mix of humor, biblical firmness and spiritual urgency, Chris Swanson, director of crusades and development for Latin America at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), lit up the auditorium of the Ibero-American Congress for Life and Family with a clear exhortation: "The battle we are facing today is not cultural, it is spiritual."

The BGEA is an organization founded by the Rev. Billy Graham, one of the most influential evangelists of the 20th century, with the purpose of proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ by every means possible. With more than seven decades of experience, the association maintains an active legacy of global evangelism, pastoral training, and crisis response through events and media.

Swanson, who grew up in Argentina, has been married for more than three decades and has three adopted children. He shared his pastoral and missionary experiences to invite attendees to understand that discussions about life, family, and faith are not mere political battles. "Culture is the battlefield, but war is spiritual and begins in the heavenly realms," he said, quoting Ephesians 6:12.

Don't forget to pray expectantly

Drawing on Acts 12, Swanson recalled the story of Peter's imprisonment and how the early Church responded with constant, fervent prayer. He stressed that many times, Christians have left prayer as a last option instead of making it their first reaction.

"The church prayed fervently. That Greek word, 'ektenōs,' means to stretch the muscle to the limit. This is how we should pray for our nations and our families," he said.

In a pastoral tone, he warned that prayer without expectation can be sterile. "We pray, but we don't think anything is really going to happen. Peter knocked on the door, and those who prayed did not believe it. God wants us to pray with faith and preparation for the miracle."

'It's time to get dressed and put on'

Returning to the biblical account, Swanson compared the angel's call to Peter — "Arise and put on" — to the current call to the church: "It is time for action. We can no longer sleep. God is waking up his people with pats on the side, as he did with Peter in prison."

Addressing leaders, parliamentarians and pastors present at the congress, Swanson was emphatic: "We are here because we are already doing something. But maybe God is telling us to do more. The days are short, Jesus is coming soon, and there is much to do."

He also warned against unscriptural activism: "Our convictions must be born of the Word of God. He is not going to protect or bless what does not come from Him. Good intentions or popular opinion are not enough. What we stand for must be revealed truth."

Evangelism as the central axis of mission

As a representative of the BGEA, Swanson insisted that all Christian action, including political action, must aim at the fulfillment of the Great Commission. "It's all about the Gospel. I'm not saying this because I work for the BGEA, I'm saying it because it's the truth. While you're in Parliament, in a café or in an interview, make disciples."

He called on those present to recover the spiritual perspective of public life: "We are not fighting against people. It is not against culture. Our struggle is against the spiritual forces of evil. If we forget that, we lose focus and power."

Montevideo as the epicenter of a continental vision

The Ibero-American Congress for Life and Family brought together parliamentarians, activists and leaders from more than 15 countries, with the aim of consolidating an agenda of regional cooperation in defense of biblical values. Since its opening, the event has been marked by calls for unity, strategic prayer and the formation of new generations of leaders with a Christian worldview.

Swanson concluded his participation with a direct exhortation: "Be concerned with proclaiming Jesus and Him alone as the way, the truth, and the life. The angel of the Lord encamps around those who fear Him. Our mission does not change because God remains sovereign."

This article was originally published at Christian Daily International