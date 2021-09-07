Christian comedian Bone Hampton suffering from heart failure, ordered to 'remain off stage indefinitely'

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Christian comedian Bone Hampton, known for his family-friendly comedy, is battling kidney and congestive heart failure.

A recently launched GoFundMe page reveals that the “America’s Got Talent” alum, who is one of comedy's most in-demand funnymen, is currently in the “fight of his life.”

“He goes by so many titles — Christian comedian, actor, friend, son, adviser, confidante — but the most important title of all is dad,” the campaign reads.

For decades, Hampton has made a living bringing laughter and inspiration to people all across the country while providing for his son. Following the comedian's latest health scare, his team is seeking both spiritual and financial support to help the entertainer rebound from “kidney and congestive heart failure.”

“He is experiencing the fight of his life, and he needs our financial support,” the campaign continues. “Because of the pandemic, opportunities to work in the entertainment industry disappeared. But during the summer of 2021, doors began to open, and life on the road seemed to be returning to normalcy. Unfortunately, another unexpected setback has beset him. He is experiencing congestive heart failure, as massive amounts of fluid are surrounding his lungs and heart, causing his kidneys to shut down.”

Due to his condition, Hampton has endured a “lengthy hospital stay” and will undergo an even lengthier recovery and rehabilitation process.

The campaign notes that despite the “obstacles, his family and friends are confident in God’s healing power, and we look forward to the day when Bone is restored to full health.”

“But he needs more than just our prayers and well wishes," the GoFundMe campaign adds. "His doctors have already informed and even ordered him to remain off the stage indefinitely, pending significant improvement in his heart and kidney function. This will be a long journey back to health, but we can help ease the worry and anxiety that result from the inability to work and provide.”

All the money raised on GoFundMe will be used to supplement Hampton's lost income and pay for his medical expenses. The goal to raise is $100,000. So far, over $53,000 has been raised since Aug. 25.

The “Thou Shalt Laugh 2” comedian has received an outpouring of support from both his colleagues and fans.

Christian comedian Chonda Pierce shared the GoFundMe link on Facebook and wrote, “My dear friends, please keep praying for my dear friend Bone Hampton.”

“The Real” co-host Loni Love also posted the link to Hampton's GoFundMe campaign on her Instagram page, committing to pray for Hampton.