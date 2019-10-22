Christian comedian John Crist announces new Netflix special 'I Ain’t Prayin’ for That'

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Christian comedian John Crist has announced a new stand-up special with Netflix: “I Ain’t Prayin' for That” hits the popular streaming service on Thanksgiving Day.

“Ladies and gentlemen, listen, very important. Your boy, yours truly, will be bringing his next standup comedy special to Netflix, everybody!” Crist announced in a Facebook video Tuesday morning. “The rumors are 100% true, ladies and gentlemen. This Thanksgiving Day, my comedy special ‘I Ain't Prayin’ for That’ will be available worldwide ... literally available in 20 different languages all over the world.”

Crist joked that due to the busyness of the holidays there won’t be many opportunities for fans to “Netflix and chill,” so he listed other activities fans can do while watching his special.

“First, ‘Netflix and kill your nieces and nephews for banging on your door at 6 a.m. trying to get you to play Wiffle ball while you’re in your room trying to watch my Netflix special.’”

“Two, ‘Netflix and treadmill.’ Yeah, you’re going to be eating a lot of food on Thanksgiving. Might as well put on my Netflix special and work off a couple of pounds while you’re at it. It’s a win-win,” he suggested.

Or, number three: “Netflix and get grilled by your family for all the questionable financial, career, and relationship choices you’ve made throughout the years,” Crist posited.

“All jokes aside,” he concluded, “I am so excited for you guys to watch this special, I can’t wait to hear what you guys think about it.”

Crist also shared the news on his Instagram page along with the caption, “This is not a drill…”

Hundreds of fans expressed their excitement over the upcoming special: “Love that title! Congrats friend,” commented actress and comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes.

Actress Megan Batoon also congratulated the comedian, writing: “JOHNNNN.”

The Nashville-based comedian is known for his viral videos, including “Millennial Missionaries,” “Christian Alexa” and “If Bible Characters Had iPhones.” With more than 1 billion video views, more than 4 million online followers, and sold-out tours from coast to coast, Crist is one of today’s fastest-rising stand-up comics.

In Spring 2019, he charted on Pollstar’s Global 100 Tours for four consecutive weeks, ranking as high as No. 28. His first book, Untag Me: The Subtle Art of Appearing Better Than You Really Are, releases in March 2020.



The 35 year old, who recently split from country star Lauren Alaina, was also named by ChurchLeaders.com as one of the top comedians to watch.

With his forthcoming Netflix special, Crist joins the ranks of some of the biggest names in secular comedy, including Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, and Cedric the Entertainer.

In a 2018 interview with The Blaze, Crist said he views his comedy as a ministry and a way to reach those who would otherwise not set foot in a church.

My dad was a pastor for 30 years and then he became the mayor, and I’m a comedian,” John explained. “[My dad] said, ‘we’re all kind of doing the same thing ... we look at the world and we don’t like what’s happening.’ So he first tried to change people’s hearts in church. And then he tried to fix it by changing laws. And I’m doing the same thing ... I’m trying to fix it by changing people’s minds ... because comedy, it breaks down the walls.”

“I feel like if there is any ribbing or maybe roasting of the church or Christian culture, I like to say it's not me pointing at you guys, it's me shining a mirror at us. I'm in the front of it, look at us," he added.