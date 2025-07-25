Home News Christian accused of blasphemy after calling out Muslim shopkeeper’s fraud

LAHORE, Pakistan — Police in Pakistan arrested and charged a 60-year-old Catholic man with blasphemy after he accused a Muslim shopkeeper of overcharging him, sources said.

Amir Peter of Nishat Colony in Lahore, the capital of Punjab Province, was charged last Saturday under Section 295-C of the country’s controversial blasphemy laws pertaining to disrespect of Islam’s prophet, Muhammad — punishable with death — on the complaint of Sanor Ali.

When Peter went to Ali’s shop to buy a few groceries on Saturday morning, Ali overcharged him for the items, leading to a verbal spat, said Katherine Sapna, executive director of the legal group Christians’ True Spirit (CTS).

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“Angered by the Catholic’s rebuke, Ali lunged at the man and started beating him,” Sapna told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News. “Peter was rescued by some bystanders, after which he came home, only to be arrested a couple of hours later on a false blasphemy accusation.”

Peter told her team the accusation was “completely baseless,” as there had been no mention of religion or Muhammad during the altercation.

“Peter has also claimed that he was beaten by police during custody,” Sapna said. “According to Peter, the police pressured him to admit to the false charge, but he refused, reiterating that he could not even think of saying anything derogatory about the prophet of Islam.”

According to Ali’s FIR, Peter first expressed his desire to leave Pakistan and suggested Ali also do so, then suddenly used derogatory words against Muhammad, she said.

“The claims made in the FIR do not make any sense,” she said. “Moreover, the complainant has not stated any word or remark that constitutes disrespect of the prophet Muhammad. This matter could have been resolved by the police amicably, but instead, they allegedly tortured an innocent man and then threw him in prison.”

Sapna said the legal team would file an application for a medical examination for Peter in light of the bruise marks on his face and body.

“We will pursue legal action if it is proved that Peter was tortured by police to elicit a false confession,” she said, adding that future actions would be decided when police submit a chargesheet in court.

Peter’s younger brother, the Rev. Henry Paul, is the priest of St. Francis Parish in the Kot Lakhpat area of Lahore. He said Peter retired from a low-level job at a government college four years ago.

“The accusation against my brother is baseless; he has been trapped in this false accusation just because he confronted the shopkeeper for profiteering from daily use commodities,” Paul told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News. “We were hoping that senior police officers would investigate the matter before taking a decision on the FIR, but we were left disappointed by their harsh action.”

Blasphemy remains a capital offense in Pakistan, punishable by death. Although the state has not executed anyone under the law, mere accusations have triggered mob violence, resulting in dozens of deaths over the past decade. The accused often endure long pretrial detentions, unfair trials and constant threat of extrajudicial killing.

In a June 9 report, Human Rights Watch stated that Pakistan’s blasphemy laws were being systematically misused to target religious minorities, dispossess the poor and settle personal and economic disputes.

“Blasphemy accusations are increasingly weaponized to incite mob violence, displace vulnerable communities and seize their property with impunity,” states the 29-page report, “A Conspiracy to Grab the Land: Exploiting Pakistan’s Blasphemy Laws for Blackmail and Profit.”

In several cases, blasphemy accusations were used to target business rivals or coerce property transfers, according to the report. It added that the law’s broad and vague provisions allow it to be exploited with minimal or no evidence, creating a climate of fear among vulnerable groups.

HRW criticized Pakistan’s criminal justice system for enabling these abuses. Authorities rarely hold perpetrators of mob violence accountable, while police often fail to protect the accused or investigate allegations, it stated. In some instances, officers who intervene face threats themselves. Political and religious actors accused of inciting violence frequently escape arrest or are acquitted due to lack of political will or intimidation.

“Failure to prosecute those responsible for incitement and attacks in the past has emboldened those who use these laws to extort and blackmail in the name of religion,” said Patricia Gossman, HRW’s associate Asia director.

The Pakistani government should urgently reform its blasphemy laws to prevent them from being weaponized, she emphasized.

Pakistan is ranked No. 8 on Open Doors’ World Watch List of the most difficult places to be a Christian.

This article was originally published at Christian Daily International–Morning Star News