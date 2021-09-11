Christian film ‘Show Me The Father’ in theaters, shares impactful message for all viewers

“Show Me The Father” hits theaters nationwide this weekend. The film highlights the powerful testimonies of fathers who discover that embracing their Heavenly Father helps them become the best versions of themselves for their children.

The Kendrick brothers movie features brothers Stephen and Alex, several NFL coaches and athletes, and Pastor Tony Evans. Each man walks through his own journey with fatherhood, showing how all of their stories eventually led them to God, the ultimate Father.

“Everyone has a father story, but not everyone has learned how to redeem it for their own good and the good of others,” Stephen Kendrick said of the film.

“Even though fatherlessness is directly connected to so much brokenness in today’s world, we wanted to go beyond traditional documentaries and show how God is the perfect Father and can amazingly provide the love and healing to anyone at any stage in life.”

Featuring an original score, “Show Me The Father” shares the powerful insights of those in the documentary.

Without sharing too much detail about the film, Evans says a father is supposed to be a man who has “accepted the role and responsibility” of transferring the Heavenly Father’s perspective to his own family.

In the film, NFL Seahawks coach Sherman Smith shares how his father helped shape his identity, which in turn helped him to never feel limited. Smith would go on to be a father figure to many of his players.

Jim Daly, president of Focus on the Family, shared a different perspective of what fatherlessness did in his life. Because he grew up in an alcoholic home, his childhood was difficult. He would eventually find structure through sports until God became his Father.

Filmmaker Stephen Kendrick and his wife, Jill, let viewers into the adoption story of their daughter, Mia, who was born with a heart condition.

“Fatherhood on Earth comes from the Heavenly Father,” Kendrick says in the film. He paralleled earthly adoption to the spirit of adoption in all God's children. The popular filmmaker said his own father, Larry Kendrick, who has multiple sclerosis, was a great example in his own life.

Perhaps the most impactful story in the film comes from NFL running coach DeLand McCullough, who was adopted and had a slew of bad father figures. It wasn't until he met Smith, who mentored him, that he was able to experience a positive father figure.

“Show Me the Father,” released by Sony Pictures' Affirm Films, explores in detail the fatherhood of God. The film features a father’s blessing as an example for men to emulate in their own families.

In an interview with The Christian Post at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Grapevine, Texas, Stephen Kendrick said “Show Me The Father” was birthed in prayer.

“God said, ‘You need to make this documentary about fatherhood.’ So we moved forward by faith, and we were able to connect with some of the coolest, most emotional stories about fatherhood. We took some of the most powerful truths about the fatherhood of God, put it all together and prayed over it," he told CP.

“We want people to learn how to relate to God as the perfect Father they've always wanted and longed for, but never had,” he added. “The fatherhood of God was the design for God creating fatherhood on Earth. All the roles that dad is supposed to play on Earth come from God's roles in our lives.”

Kendrick echoed that he and his brothers were greatly impacted by their own father’s commitment to Christ.

“I didn't stumble upon my dad looking at pornography growing up. I stumbled upon him on his knees in prayer, crying out to God,” Kendrick testified. “I saw his faithfulness to my mom because of what Jesus had done in his life. I saw him keeping his promises. He never lied to me. His legacy is what transformed our family."

Despite focusing on fatherhood, the “Fireproof” filmmaker said “Show Me The Father” is for everyone and will impact each viewer differently.