Natalie Grant, Sean Feucht, Christian leaders react to death of Bethel leader Beni Johnson

Pastors and Christian musicians, including Natalie Grant and Sean Feucht, took to social media Thursday to offer condolences following the death of Bethel Church leader Beni Johnson.

Johnson, the wife of Bethel's senior pastor Bill Johnson, had led the Redding, California-based charismatic megachurch alongside her husband since 1996. She died of cancer on Wednesday at age 67, just days after being placed on hospice care.

Bill Johnson announced her passing on his social media early Thursday morning, posting a photo of his wife and the statement that she is now "Healthy and free."

Brian Johnson, a worship leader and one of her children, also confirmed her passing on Instagram: "My mom went home tonight. Love you mom."

Christian leaders flooded Bill and Brian Johnson's social media timelines with condolences.

Popular worship leader Darlene Zschech commented: "We love you and your family and are so so sad to hear this. Our heartfelt prayers are with you all the way. Beni encouraged me deeply and personally on my own cancer journey."

Christian preacher Christine Caine wrote: "I'm so very sorry. Heartbroken for y'all."

Televangelist Joseph Prince of the New Creation Church based in Singapore added: "Deepest condolences from Wendy and I. Speaking the Lord's comfort over you and the entire family during this difficult time."

"Oh I'm so very sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family," contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant added.

Bethel Church reportedly has 11,000 members, including students at its School for Supernatural Ministry. The charismatic ministry is known for its bold prayers of faith and spirit-filled music.

Several of Bethel's homegrown worship leaders shared their thoughts following Beni Johnson's death.

Former Bethel worship leader Sean Feucht shared Johnson's photo on his Instagram story and wrote: "There was no one like Beni, she was such a great personal encouragement to me and my family. We mourn today while Heaven rejoices."

Kim Walker Smith of Jesus Culture offered her heartfelt condolences on Brian Johnson's Instagram page, writing, "I'm praying for you." She added that Beni Johnson "was such a blessing."

"I'm so thankful for her life," Smith commented. "She encouraged me with something very specific, many, many years ago. That encouragement is something I remind myself of regularly and have held onto. What a beautiful legacy. Love you Bill."

Christian singer-songwriter Steffany Gretzinger penned a note to Bill Johnson on Instagram, saying she felt "Heaven like a low hanging cloud all day as we prayed for you all."

"Just like when My Daddy went to Glory. 'Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders,'" Gretzinger stated. "We love you, Bill. Eric, Brian, Leah…. The entire family. We grieve and rejoice with you."

Popular worship leader Brandon Lake, who also got his start at Bethel, said he is "grateful Beni's fingerprints are on my life."

"She will be missed greatly," Lake wrote. "I hear her voice in my head all the time reminding me to take communion. To think she's been a voice that's reminded me to commune with the father more frequently…what an impact. Love you Pastor Bill. What the enemy meant to harm, God means for good."

Beni Johnson revealed she was being treated for cancer in 2018. At the time, she said the diagnosis "shocked" her.

"When this all began in March and I walked out of the doctor's office shocked. I asked Jesus, 'what do I do now?' I heard Jesus tell me, 'just love me'. I said, 'I can do this'. There has been so much peace and at times those decisions that have to be made the peace has helped me navigate through," Johnson revealed in a series of Facebook posts at the time.

She believed that she would be "healed of cancer" after having several tumors removed from one of her breasts. During the season of surgeries, it was discovered that Johnson had a mutation on her BR2 gene, which puts her at a high risk of developing breast, ovarian and other cancers.

Johnson received "holistic treatments" in Spain because "many of the treatments are not allowed in the US."

Earlier this year, Bethel asked their supporters to pray for their leader around the clock as her symptoms intensified.

Beni Johnson is survived by her husband, three children and 11 grandchildren.

