'A huge victory': Christian leaders react to Supreme Court's Skrmetti ruling

Advocacy groups on both sides of the aisle are reacting after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Tennessee law banning youth with gender dysphoria from obtaining life-altering surgeries and hormone drugs.

The nation's highest court ruled 6-3 Wednesday in Skrmetti v. United States that Tennessee's ban on so-called gender transition procedures for minors does not violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The ruling, which points to concerns being raised about such experimental medical procedures by foreign governments, as it justifies the state government's motive to regulate, sets a judicial precedent that enables the law and others like it across the U.S. to remain in effect.

While Christian conservative legal organizations and advocacy groups reacted favorably to this development, some progressive faith organizations, as well as advocacy groups that promote strict separation of church and state, claim the ruling could shut down "Healthcare for Transgender Youth in 27 States."

The following pages highlight reactions from leaders of faith-based advocacy organizations to the Skrmetti decision.