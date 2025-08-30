Home News Christian MP dragged back to court for 'offense' of quoting the Bible

The consequences of one tweet posted seven years ago continue to reverberate for Finnish MP Päivi Räsänen, who is at the center of an ongoing legal case for “hate speech.”

In 2019, Räsänen, who is also a former government minister, posted a tweet questioning the appropriateness of the Evangelical Lutheran Church being a sponsor for an LGBT pride event in Helsinki.

Her tweet also included an image of a Bible verse from Romans Chapter 1, which states, “The men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error.”

In 2021, Räsänen was charged with “agitation against a minority group” under the section of the Finnish criminal code that deals with “war crimes and crimes against humanity.” The charges relate to the tweet, as well as her comments in a radio debate and a church pamphlet published in 2004. The co-publisher of the pamphlet, Bishop Juhana Pohjola, was also charged.

In the debate, Räsänen argued that, according to the Bible, marriage is between one man and one woman and that homosexual relationships are sinful. The pamphlet also included these biblical beliefs.

Both Räsänen and Pohjola were acquitted of all charges in 2022 and again in 2023. However, the prosecutor has appealed yet again, taking the case to Finland's Supreme Court, which is set to hear oral arguments on Oct. 30.

One of the key issues in the trial is Räsänen’s use of the word “sin.” Described as hateful and insulting by the prosecution, Räsänen’s defense notes that this is the term used in the Bible and that, as such, it is not she who is on trial, but the Bible itself.

The Finnish State prosecutor, Anu Mantila, said, “You can cite the Bible, but it is Räsänen’s interpretation and opinion about the Bible verses that are criminal."

Speaking of her ongoing ordeal, Räsänen said, “It isn’t a crime to tweet a Bible verse, or to engage in public discourse from a Christian perspective.

"The attempts to criminalize me for expressing my beliefs have resulted in an immensely trying last few years, but I still hope for a positive result that will stand as a key precedent to protect the human right to free speech in Finland.”

Paul Coleman, executive director of ADF International and part of Räsänen’s legal defense team, expressed disbelief that the state was continuing to go after her.

“It is shocking that after two unanimous acquittals, Päivi Räsänen is again being dragged to court to defend her fundamental right to freedom of speech," he said.

"As we have warned for years, vaguely worded ‘hate speech’ laws allow ideological prosecutions like this to take place.

"We stand behind Päivi and we will continue to work toward the bigger victory when such ludicrous cases are no longer brought. In a free and democratic society, all should be allowed to share their beliefs without fear of punishment."

This article was originally published at Christian Today