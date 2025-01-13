Home News Christian pastor, wife released from Indian prison while anti-conversion laws continue to fill jails

A Christian pastor and his wife have been released on bail after spending 20 months in an Indian prison, highlighting the ongoing persecution of Christians under anti-conversion laws that have led to the detention of more than 1,000 believers across the country.

Pastor Ashok Yadav and his wife, Phoola Devi, returned home just before Christmas following their release from prison in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, where they had been held since April 2023 under the state's anti-conversion law.

Meanwhile, approximately 90 other Christians remain imprisoned in Uttar Pradesh alone, according to local advocates.

"They are very happy to be released and get home for Christmas," said a close relative of the couple, who were arrested when Hindu fundamentalists and police interrupted a prayer meeting before it began.

The arrests reflect a broader pattern of religious persecution documented in a Dec. 31 memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signed by over 400 Christians and church groups. The document reveals that more than 110 clergy members have been arrested under anti-conversion laws, which are now enforced in 12 Indian states despite potential conflicts with constitutional religious freedoms.

The United Christian Forum (UCF) reports that incidents of anti-Christian violence have risen steadily since Modi took office in 2014, reaching 745 by November 2024. The organization monitors these incidents and notes that the laws, which the Supreme Court has suggested may violate Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, are often politically motivated.

Christian lawyer Rev. Patsy David, who provides legal support to imprisoned Christians, secured bail for the Yadavs through the Allahabad High Court on Dec. 5, though their release was delayed by administrative requirements.

The situation has been further complicated by reports of mob violence against Christians, including an incident covered by The Indian Express where a Christian was tortured and beaten for allegedly promoting Christianity, with no arrests made by police.

Adding to the community's concerns, Modi's government has failed to appoint a Christian representative to the National Commission for Minorities for the past five years, despite legal requirements for representation of all six recognized religious minorities.

"We continue to pray for peace in our nation and hope the government will take assertive actions to restore peace and harmony amongst all citizens," the UCF stated, as the Christian community continues to advocate for religious freedom in India.