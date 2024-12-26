Home News Christians in India experiencing uptick in 'tragic violence, bloodshed' in 2024; advocacy group calls for investigation

A Christian advocacy group has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to launch a national-level inquiry into the rise in violence against Christians across India, as believers in the country saw a steep increase in “tragic violence, bloodshed, and the demolition” of dozens of churches.

In a Dec. 20 press release cited by UCA News, National Coordinator of The United Christian Forum A.C. Michael urged the government to appoint a secretary-level official to lead the investigation into a sharp uptick in incidents of persecution.

Michael, a former member of the Delhi Minorities Commission, noted that since Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed power in 2014, attacks on Christians rose from 127 in 2014 to 745 by the end of November 2024.

The figures, derived from complaints registered on the UCF’s toll-free helpline launched in 2015, might not reflect the full extent of the violence, the organization cautioned.

“Many other incidents may have occurred that were not reported through our hotline and, therefore, are not included in the total number,” the press release stated.

The helpline was established to support victims of persecution, offering guidance on accessing public authorities and legal remedies. However, the UCF noted that data on violence in the northeastern state of Manipur remains excluded.

“Last year, the tragic violence, bloodshed, and the demolition of over 200 churches in Manipur were also not reflected in the UCF figures,” the statement added.

Manipur has been mired in sectarian violence since May 2023, with Kuki and Meitei tribal groups engaged in clashes that have targeted Christians and churches.

The UCF also expressed frustration over delays in judicial action. A petition filed with India’s Supreme Court in 2022, seeking strict measures against anti-Christian vigilante groups, remains stalled after initial hearings.

Michael urged Modi “to consider setting up a national level inquiry to look into the rising incidences of Christian minority persecution in India.”

The rise in violence has drawn widespread criticism from religious and human rights groups that have accused Modi’s government of failing to protect minority communities. The BJP denies any involvement in the attacks, asserting its commitment to religious freedom.

UCF’s call for an inquiry highlights the growing tensions between India’s religious minorities and the government, raising concerns about the country’s secular fabric amid increasing religious polarization. The country currently ranks No. 11 on persecution watchdog Open Door’s World Watch List of countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian.

India was reclassified in 2024 as a “restricted nation” due to Modi’s continued governmental actions against Christians and ministries.

In February 2024, India’s government canceled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) status of the Bible Society of India, the largest Bible society in the world. The FCRA regulates funding for charities and ministries and now requires any organization that receives funding from outside the country be approved by the government — which can withdraw that approval at any time.

“Anti-conversion” laws, which forbid encouraging Hindus to consider any other religion, have passed in several Indian states, and the push for a similar federal law has gained support.

An October report found that Hindu nationalist groups in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh are leveraging technology like the popular messaging app WhatsApp to target Christian minorities and force them to convert to Hinduism.

In December, eight village councils in Chhattisgarh passed a resolution that bans Christians from staying in their villages, requiring them to either renounce their faith or leave. The order impacted about 100 Christians whose property and fields were threatened with confiscation if they did not comply, according to reports.

Despite greater government restrictions on Christianity and the arrest of numerous pastors, churches are growing.

Satish Kumar, who leads India's largest church with 300,000 congregants, Calvary Temple in Hyderabad, told CBN that despite persecution, the church sees roughly 3,000 new believers each month.

"God put a burden in my heart to establish 40 mega churches just like what you see here during the next 10 years,” he said.

"God's hand is upon India, it's a time for India to reach the lost, not only within the country but across the globe."