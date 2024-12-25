Home News Modi’s Christmas celebration attendance at Indian bishops’ conference draws criticism

Nearly 200 prominent Indians protested Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Christmas celebration attendance at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) in New Delhi on Monday, highlighting an alarming rise in anti-Christian violence across the country.

“It’s surprising that despite the growing persecution of Christians, prominent members of the Christian hierarchy have chosen to engage with Prime Minister Modi, who has been criticized for his inaction in protecting the rights of Christians,” the statement read, signed by figures including Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi, activist Annie Raja and Father Cedric Prakash.

“This meeting symbolizes a deep disconnect between the institutional church leadership and the harsh reality faced by Christians on the ground," John Dayal, veteran activist and writer, told Christian Today.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"When 745 of our brothers and sisters have been attacked for their faith this year alone, and over 200 churches lie in ruins in Manipur, ceremonial handshakes at Christmas parties ring hollow. The prime minister heads a government that has presided over the most dramatic rise in anti-Christian violence since independence."

The protesters presented stark statistics: “Presently, January 2024 to November 2024, India has recorded 745 incidents of Christian citizens being attacked for their faith.”

This represents a dramatic escalation from “486 incidents of anti-Christian violence in 2022, including 115 incidents of physical violence and 357 incidents of intimidation and harassment.” For comparison, they noted only 127 incidents were recorded in 2014 when Modi’s government took power.

“One of the main reasons attributed to this alarming rise in persecution is the resurgence of Hindutva nationalism, which has led to an increase in anti-minorities sentiment, specially [sic] targeting Christians and Muslims,” the statement explained. Religious nationalist groups, including the Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), were specifically named as instigators of violence.

The statement highlighted recent violence: “The May 3rd Manipur riots witnessed the destruction of over 200 churches and countless lives lost.” It also criticized legislative changes: “Simultaneously, 13 state governments have now enacted anti-conversion bills, which are being blatantly abused to wreak havoc on the lives of Christian citizens.”

“We see this as an attempt by senior institutional leaders of the Christian community to legitimise the government’s inaction on Christian persecution,” the statement declared. “Symbolic gestures do little to address the issue hatred generated against the community, and the resultant targeted violence, harassment, arrests, and incidents of ostracization in several parts of the country.”

The statement also mentioned concern that the treatment of minorities in India had attracted international attention and scrutiny, with the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom recommending India be placed on the U.S. State Department's “Countries of Particular Concern” list in 2021. In the same year, at least 17 human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, co-sponsored a congressional briefing urging U.S. government action against the growing persecution.

The celebration at CBCI headquarters marked the first time an Indian prime minister attended such an event at the Catholic Church’s headquarters in India since its establishment in 1944. The prime minister met with cardinals, bishops and prominent lay leaders of the Church during the evening programm.

This article was originally published by Christian Today India.