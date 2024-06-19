Home News Association of Christian Schools International ranks among best Christian workplaces: survey

An international network of Christian schools has been certified as one of the best Christian workplaces in the world as it seeks to continue making improvements to its workplace culture.

The Association of Christian Schools International announced in a statement shared with The Christian Post on Monday that it has earned “Flourishing Status” based on the results of the anonymous Best Christian Workplaces Survey administered to the organization’s employees in May. “Flourishing Status” is the highest possible designation a business can receive on the survey.

A description of Best Christian Workplaces included in the statement highlights how the ministry “exists to equip and inspire Christian leaders to create an engaged, flourishing workplace” and “has surveyed over 1,000 churches, nonprofits, businesses, and educators” since 2003. As for ACSI, it describes its mission as to “strengthen Christian schools and equip Christian educators worldwide as they prepare students academically and inspire them to become devoted followers of Jesus Christ.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

ACSI serves over 5.5 million students from more than 25,000 schools in 108 countries by “enhancing the professional, personal development of Christian educators and providing vital support functions for Christian schools through multiple services, including teacher and administrator certification, school accreditation, legal/legislative assistance and curriculum publishing.”

ACSI noted that it scored in the 83rd percentile on the survey, which it defined as a “thorough employee engagement survey assessing organizational culture.” Responses to the survey indicated a particularly strong performance in the area of “high commitment to excellence and effective teamwork,” while employees gave the company higher marks when it came to “helping each other with healthy work/life integration” compared to previous years.

“At ACSI, our dedication to excellence in serving our communities and partners stems from an unwavering commitment [to] Jesus Christ,” said ACSI President and CEO Larry Taylor in response to the news of his organization securing Flourishing Status.

He added, “This recognition highlights our significant progress in areas where we’ve previously sought improvement, actively incorporating feedback into our decision-making processes, and fostering a culture of innovation and exploration.”

Taylor vowed that ACSI was “enthusiastic about continuing to develop and nurture a thriving workplace environment that exemplifies what it means to be a dynamic and flourishing organization.”

ACSI Vice President of Human Resources, Chris Loncar, offered a similar analysis, explaining, “In recent years, we have targeted lower scoring areas that are representative of where we can improve.”

“We continue to see progress in several of those areas as we make efforts post survey to address areas of employee concern,” he insisted. “By doing this, we will continue to affirm our commitment to improving culture at ACSI.”

Taylor further expressed gratitude for “our team’s dedication to ASCI’s mission and vision,” adding, “Their commitment empowers us to shape future leaders who will advance our goals and make a significant impact globally, furthering the reach and influence of Christian education.”

In response to the achievement, Best Christian Workplaces Consulting Director Cary Humphries praised ACSI’s “commitment to regularly measure the health of their workplace culture.”

“This year’s actions and survey progress display excellence and the increased opportunity for full engagement of the ACSI team,” he added.

2024 marks the third-consecutive year that ACSI has been certified as one of the best Christian workplaces. It also earned that designation in 2016.

ACSI isn't the only organization to be certified as one of the best Christian workplaces in the world. Other organizations that have been recognized by Best Christian Workplaces for their positive workplace cultures include the Christian Medical and Dental Associations and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, along with several Christian colleges and universities, among them being the Carolina College of Biblical Studies, Ozark Christian College, Prairie College and Sattler College.