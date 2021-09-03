Danny Gokey opposes vaccination mandates, says world faces 'birthing point' for mark of the beast

Christian singer Danny Gokey expressed his opposition to vaccination mandates in the United States and issued a call for unity, warning that Satan is behind the "division" the pandemic has caused.

Gokey, whose latest album Jesus People is currently No. 1 on the Christian charts, clarified in an Aug. 28 Twitter thread that he is not against vaccinations but also does not believe that U.S. citizens should be forced by any entity to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

"If you don’t want the vaccine you shouldn’t have to," Gokey, who is vaccinated, tweeted. "It’s the safety of this vaccine and the measures used to enforce it that I am concerned about — is it a cure? Technically ‘no’ but it is being treated like one."

He highlighted the importance of civil dialogue regarding issues like vaccines, lamenting the fact that "conversations are no longer a thing anymore."

"The only topic discussed is Covid and the only acceptable thought is vaccination. That’s dangerous — very dangerous," he wrote.

Gokey said that if postings like his raise concerns, then it shows that “we have a society [that] would rather be lullabied to sleep with lies rather than be told the truth which always brings freedom.”

"My sister works in [the] medical field and is losing her job. She is also seeing horrible side effects of people who have had horrible reactions to this vaccine. I believe it will eventually be mandated,” he explained.

"Is it a cure? Technically no, but it's being treated like one through mass coercion and manipulation, they're using techniques that vilify and divide the vaccinated from the unvaccinated," he noted.

The Christian artist said that he believes the vaccine will eventually be required, a move he warned will "lead to an even greater and more diabolical plan."

“I know many people who don't want it, now saying that they're going to get it so that they don't lose their job. That is coercion," he stressed. "Unfortunately, I do believe it will eventually be mandated, that's the end goal and will lead to an even greater and more diabolical plan."

Gokey, who had to cancel his shows in 2020 along with many artists due to the global pandemic, revealed that he does not want to have to stop doing concerts again "because popular opinion grips our society and convinces people that they are only safe if we all get the vaccine." He wrote that he will be deemed a “super spreader” by doing shows.

"Research proves that idea as incorrect, yet I'm seeing concerts being canceled, and makes me wonder if mine are next," The 41-year-old noted. "The weird thing about this is that the COVID vaccine does not prevent transmission. CDC COVID vaccines won't stop transmission. Fully vaccinated can still get, spread Delta strand it's specifically designed in that way. Don't believe me, research it for yourself."

As a child, the father of four said he often wondered about the verse in Revelation that mentions that "in the last day, people will not be able to buy or sell without the mark of the beast."

"But now I see, it will be accomplished through a crisis that will make people think they are not safe unless they get it, and many will think that those who don't have the mark are very dangerous to society. Sound familiar?" he wrote. "It's already happening in some areas of our country and the world, but it starts suddenly and has a birthing point."

The pandemic and the division it has caused indicates society is "in the birthing point of the mark of the beast," Gokey said.

"Let me stress this—I don’t believe it’s the mark of the beast yet," he said, but acknowledged he "could be wrong."

"It's so subtle and cunning how division works," he continued. "It starts as a moral argument that convinces you to believe that you're an immoral person and don't care about others, unless you put this serum in you. And the CDC clearly states that it has an over 99. 97% recovery rate. What happened to natural immunity?" he questioned. "An Israeli study shows natural immunity 13 times more effective than the vaccines at stopping Delta. Why is this not a topic we can have civil conversations about? Also, where did the flu go?"

Gokey was referencing an Israeli study that concludes the natural immunity that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers more protection than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the Delta variant of coronavirus.

The "American Idol" alum explained that many people who do not want the vaccine are demonized by those in power. He pointed to the phrase "pandemic of the unvaccinated," coined by Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"It's very crafty and cunning and I'm seeing a great divide in our society," he said. "The fact that I'm even talking about this comes at a great cost to me. I could be identified as an extremist and my music can get pulled down from radio and other platforms because of this. People are threatening my livelihood saying they won't buy my music and won't stream it. Some want to cancel me for asking questions and are even calling out my Christianity because I post these questions."

Phrases like "Jesus would get the vaccine" are "manipulative," the artist said, adding that Scripture says that Jesus "healed everyone that came in contact with Him."

"Jesus did not run away from people who had diseases but ran to them to heal them. He didn't divide and demonize anyone, Although he did rebuke those in power who were controlling people and those who forced burdens on them. He was confident in God's love and never walked in fear of anything," he wrote.

History, Gokey added, proves that people should ask questions. He used Hilter as an example of using "harsh terminology that turned the hearts of many against the Jews that ended up costing 6 million Jewish lives."

"The enemy of your soul, Satan is very calculated and builds long term plans to destroy you as well. Just like God uses people to bring great things into the earth, the devil uses people to bring destruction into the earth," he argued.

"The same Spirit is at work right now that has allowed massive atrocities in times past to be accepted," Gokey contended. "It's the same spirit but today it looks different."

Concluding his thoughts, Gokey said he doesn't want to "build a platform" over the issue.

"I want unity, I want freedom for not only me and you, but for our children," he said. "Freedom and freedom of speech is a constitutional right. The Constitution was and is supposed to protect the people from the government and not the other way around. I'm calling on God's people to pray and ask God to intervene and bring unity and expose the lies and reveal truth.”