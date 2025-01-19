Home News Christian tech company acquires AI chatbot formerly known as Bible Chat

A Christian tech company in Colorado has acquired an AI chatbot previously branded as Bible Chat. The company says it aims to develop the tool further as a customized artificial intelligence assistant tailored for churches and ministries.

The Faith Assistant chatbot creates custom AI models for churches, parachurch groups, publishers, seminaries, homeschool organizations, and more, offering round-the-clock conversation capabilities, the tech company said in a statement.

Gloo’s Chief AI Officer, Steele Billings, said, “We’ve admired Faith Assistant’s vision and innovation since their impressive work during the first Gloo AI Hackathon,” adding that Faith Assistant “puts ministries in control of their content — they decide what the model is trained on and where it’s deployed.”

Faith Assistant co-founder Chase Cappo stated, “Now, with Gloo, we can help more ministries implement unique AI strategies to accomplish their missions,” describing how the chatbot can connect users to staff or volunteers and suggest relevant resources.

Faith Assistant co-founder Andrew Rogers added, “Our journey has always been about using technology to support the Church’s mission,” noting that working with Gloo expands that vision while honoring the company’s core values.

Cappo and Rogers will continue to contribute to Faith Assistant as it becomes part of Gloo, with Cappo taking on the role of director of the Gloo AI Enterprise Division.

Organizations using Faith Assistant include the Luis Palau Association, Concordia Church, The Christian Post and KCBI Radio.

Emily Haring Thevarajoo, digital content director at KCBI Radio, said, “The platform lets us provide 24/7 answers, encouragement and support, which means we can serve our audience whenever they need us.”

“It’s helped us think differently about how we engage listeners and even how we approach donors,” she added, noting that analytics from the tool help her team understand the types of questions people are asking.

Gloo will launch a free version of Faith Assistant built on the Gloo Kingdom-Aligned Large Language Model (KALLM).

Gloo explained that the free tier allows church leaders to train an AI assistant on their own sermons and content, with advanced features provided under the Gloo+ membership. Larger ministries and publishers seeking fully custom AI models can access enterprise options, according to the company.

Gloo describes itself as the technology platform that connects ministry leaders with resources, people, insights and funding. The company says it serves over 90,000 churches and more than 1,000 resource partners.

In August 2024, Gloo secured $110 million in financial investment, which Gloo Chief Solutions Officer Brad Hill described as the company’s “largest single capital raise.”

He told The Christian Post at the time that the funding came from “faith-aligned investors,” which included multiple ministries and church-supporting organizations seeking to advance Gloo’s mission.

Hill credited what he called a “network of supporters over the past 15 years” who have witnessed Gloo’s impact. He added, “We’re seeing that when the faith ecosystem is properly connected with the right resources, tools, data and funding, real progress is possible.”

Gloo partnered with the Barna Group in 2023 to examine Christian views of AI, finding that 22% of respondents considered AI “good for the Christian Church,” while 51% disagreed and 27% were unsure.

“We believe it’s a moral imperative to use technology for good, and when used responsibly, the Church has an opportunity to not only participate, but lead,” Hill said, adding that Gloo holds relationships as the priority, and that AI “should better support, not replace, relationships.”