Christian video game platform confronting media 'toxicity,' restoring God's truth to children

A Christian entertainment platform seeks to combat the current media landscape's negative influence on children by sharing God's truth through video games, comics and other family-friend content parents can trust.

In an interview with The Christian Post, Brent Dusing, CEO and founder of TruPlay Games, said that the entertainment subscription service's goal is to reveal God's truth and inspire a "real change" for the younger generation.

TruPlay is live on IOS and Android, and it contains games, digital comics and video content available for about $10 per month. The platform is similar to Netflix, according to Dusing, as people who subscribe to the application have access to various games and other forms of entertainment.

"And so all of our games are built to be incredibly fun, very high quality, built by gaming professionals who worked at world-class gaming companies, but also games that reveal God's truth," the CEO said.

"But at the same time, we're dealing with issues that kids are dealing with, and we're showing that God is there and that there is a positive way to deal with negativity that comes through," he said. "And that your identity and your development as a human being should be tied to God's plan for you, not on someone else's agenda."

Some of the games include a puzzle game where the player constructs a stained glass window and hears the first-person account of biblical figures such as Eve and Noah. Another game called "King David's Battles" follows the adventure of the biblical hero from his teenage years to adulthood.

One of TruPlay's games, the "Rhymverse," is a fantasy world but one where the Bible is true. The child characters featured in the "Rhymverse" embark on various adventures, with God finding ways to reveal Himself to them as they overcome evil.

TruPlay seeks to be an alternative platform for families at a time when statistics from CyberSafe Kids' 2021-2022 review suggest an increase in kids' exposure to toxic content, which appears to correlate with reports that depression and suicidal thoughts among youth are increasing.

The CyberSafe Kids' review suggests that 64% of children reported that a stranger had contacted them in an online game.

Twenty-six percent of children said that they saw something online that bothered them, and 29% of those children kept it to themselves instead of telling a parent. The review also found that 95% of kids ages 8 to 12 have their own smart device, a 2% increase from the year before.

The TruPlay founder believes that part of the problem is that the culture has distanced itself from God, especially when it comes to screens and entertainment.

"There are multiple games, there are multiple comics and videos, and then we're releasing new stuff inside Truplay all the time," Dusing said.

The platform is not only reserved for children; however, as Dusing said that feedback from customers has shown that parents enjoy playing the games with their kids.

The application is designed for families, with the CEO noting how the games enable parents to interact with their children. He also stated that the faith-based nature of the platform creates opportunities for conversations about God.

Despite the platform's Christian leanings, Dusing said the company has found non-Christians enjoy using it. He stressed that TruPlay wants everyone to enjoy its platform and that the entertainment it offers is not limited to people of faith.

As for the digital comics, Dusing said that TruPlay partners with Action Bible, which offers Bibles for young people, and that some of the organization's comics are included on the platform. Other organizations that TruPlay partners with include Christian nonprofits such as Promise Keepers and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

According to the CEO, TruPlay has around 100 people who work for the company in some capacity or another.

Regarding funding, the Christian entrepreneur revealed that the company has raised over $30 million since it began in 2019.

The primary donor base comprises individuals with a "real heart" for children concerned about the media's "toxicity" and its impact on kids.

Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure of "Full House" fame has also endorsed TruPlay and its mission of sharing God's truth with children, according to Dusing.

"Whether it's the investors or employees, I think people that are involved with TruPlay, even our customers, feel it's a chance to really change the outcomes for children," Dusing said. "To really change the stories they hear, and hopefully bring God's truth back to the forefront and hopefully see a real change for the youngest generation."