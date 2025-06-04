Home News Christian groups call for day of prayer ahead of assisted suicide vote

With a final vote on the issue of assisted suicide expected in Westminster on June 20, a number of Christian groups have united in calling for a national day of prayer in opposition to the proposals.

At present, there are two pieces of legislation aimed at legalizing assisted suicide at play, one in the Scottish Parliament for Scotland and another separate bill in Westminster for England and Wales. Both bills have made progress, although there are signs that some parliamentarians who previously voted in favor of the bills are now likely to abstain or even vote against.

The Christian Institute, Affinity, CARE, the Christian Medical Fellowship, Christian Concern and the Evangelical Alliance have banded together in calling for June 11 to be a day for British Christians to pray about the issue.

Simon Calvert, deputy director of The Christian Institute, said, “We hope Christians across the U.K. will join us in prayer against dangerous attempts to legalize assisted suicide. No so-called safeguards can make these bills 'safe.'

“We must ask God to open more politicians’ eyes to the bitter reality that ‘assisted dying’ means helping suicidal people to kill themselves. We thank God that many are already opposing these bills and we can pray that more will find the courage to speak out."

Reports suggest there could be a significant number of 'waverers' who have previously voted in favor of the assisted suicide bills in order to have out the debate, but might vote against the proposal or abstain when the final decision comes.

One such MP is the Lib Dem Brian Mathew, who said he felt the bill poses a risk to vulnerable people approaching the end of their lives.

Although he voted in favour of the bill at second reading, Mathew recently said in an email to his Melksham and Devizes constituency, “I share the concerns of many constituents that individuals facing terminal illness will take the decision based on concerns that they have become a burden upon their family. This is a serious concern for me; I worry that in someone’s final days, this question will loom heavy when it does not need to."

This article was originally published at Christian Today