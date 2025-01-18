Home News Christians to give away 50K Bible booklets during Trump's inauguration: 'Offer hope'

Dozens of volunteers led by a Florida-based Christian ministry are expecting to give out tens of thousands of Bible booklets at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Monday.

In a statement published Friday, the evangelistic organization Faith & Liberty announced that over 50 volunteers will hand out 50,000 Bible booklets to inauguration attendees. The effort is organized with the help of Seedline International and HOPE to the Hill.

The groups initially planned to hand out the Bible booklets at “various entry locations” on Capitol Hill as visitors are expected to brave the cold weather as Trump gets sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

The Bible booklets given to spectators Monday will “commemorate President Donald Trump’s 2025 Inauguration and contain the scriptural books of John and Romans.” The volunteers plan to keep handing out the booklets until they are all gone.

“In times of national division like America has recently seen, a new presidential administration can offer hope,” said Faith & Liberty Senior Vice President Peggy Nienaber said. “The commemorative scripture booklets were published for this significant occasion for that same reason — to offer hope to people in the Savior Jesus Christ.”

On Friday, Trump announced that he is moving his inauguration indoors and opening up the Capitol One Arena for spectators wishing to watch the event live due to the dangerously cold temperatures.

A picture of a weather forecast accompanying Trump’s post on Truth Social shows wind chills in the single digits are expected on Monday in the nation’s capital, with wind chills projected to drop below zero at night.

Nienaber expressed gratitude to Faith & Liberty’s ministry partners, Seedline International and HOPE to the Hill, for “helping make this event not only possible but an important outreach to point those in the capital on Inauguration Day to Christ.”

Faith & Liberty has a stated goal of “taking the gospel of Jesus Christ to the nation’s top elected and appointed officials.” Activities the organization engages in to accomplish this goal include “building personal relationships with individuals serving in government, distributing Scripture and informative materials, and staging special events such as panel discussions, Bible studies, news conferences, seminars, and prayer, worship, and church services.”

Seedline International describes itself as “a not-for-profit ministry which assists in printing, binding, and distributing copies of the Word of God to missionaries and mission churches all over the globe.” HOPE to the Hill works to provide prayer opportunities and “live ministry events,” such as Christian music concerts for members of the United States Congress and their staff.

In 2017, the three organizations collaborated to give out 51,000 booklets featuring the same books from the Bible at Trump’s first inauguration.