'We were left with nothing': Pastors help survivors of deadly tropical storms that hit Mexico

The rains that occurred in Mexico in recent days caused severe flooding in several states. Hidalgo, Veracruz, Querétaro, Puebla and San Luis Potosí suffered the most considerable damage.

The damage caused by tropical storms Raymond and Priscilla is incalculable. Road blocks, suspension of classes, disappearances and deaths are being reported.

Since last Friday, the floods have left homes and streets flooded with water and mud. Multiple buildings were destroyed, and the family heritage of numerous affected communities was lost.

"We were left with nothing. The water came in very quickly; we didn't know what to do to stop it and we were very scared," said Julia, a resident of the municipality of Tianguistengo in Hidalgo.

In the face of the events that have brought mourning and desolation, Christian denominations and organizations mobilized to provide support to those affected. Temples and auditoriums were conditioned to function as collection centers.

Churches requested cans of non-perishable food, clothing, bottled water, and cleaning and personal hygiene items to take to the affected areas. The pastors organized themselves to summon their parishioners in an operation to help others.

"There have been several landslides. What we know is that the water took away the bridges. ... The situation is complicated; we had not seen a tragedy of this magnitude in Hidalgo," said Pastor Oscar Moedano, minister of the Breath of Life congregation.

Moedano told Diario Cristiano that the tragedy exceeds the understanding of what happened, and that, as far as possible, aid will be taken to the affected communities. "We are going to collect what is necessary for our brothers."

Photographs are circulating on social networks showing the damage that occurred in several of the congregations in Poza Rica, Veracruz, the scene of one of the worst tragedies recorded so far this year in Mexico, due to the intense rains and floods that caused the Cazones River to overflow.

Faced with the flooding, people decided to climb to the roofs of their houses to get to safety as the water level rose rapidly, completely flooding the city's streets. The cars were also swept away by the force of the river's current.

The inhabitants estimate that the Cazones River reached historic levels of overflow, exceeding 7 meters in height.

"We tried to rescue as much as we could, but the water flooded our temple and our houses. It is very sad what we are experiencing," said a woman who was cleaning the floor of her congregation in Poza Rica.

The victims

According to data provided by the National Coordination of Civil Protection, at least 64 people have died, and another 65 have not been located after the deluges.

Mexican authorities estimate that there are about 100,000 homes affected, and more than 40,000 people are without electricity.

In Pachuca, several people demonstrated in public squares to demand that the local government prioritize the care of the victims. A sector of society believes that the authorities have been slow to respond to the emergency.

With banners, men and women protested in Plaza Juárez, the capital of Hidalgo. The demonstrators reported that their relatives have run out of food and water, and that there is no electricity in several communities, nor is there a way to get there by land to support them.

"We want the government or the military to help us with helicopters. Since our relatives are completely isolated, they have no food, and there is no help for them," said Jennifer Reyes.

Faced with the helplessness of seeing their relatives without the required support, several neighbors hired a helicopter to help their loved ones in areas where there is no passage by land.

Emergency actions

Since Sunday, the affected families have decided to begin cleaning and debris removal work in neighborhoods, rural communities and affected urban areas.

Given the magnitude of the floods, the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, mobilized authorities from the three levels of government to provide medical care, search for the missing and distribute supplies.

Three days after the disaster, the Mexican government implemented the emergency plan DN-III-E with the Army. Military personnel are active in their relief phase in the affected areas with equipment and helicopters. This untimely reaction has brought unrest in Mexican society.

At some points, the population has expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of timely attention, demanding a greater presence of authorities and direct help.