Home News Churches holding events, volunteer opportunities for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Churches across the United States will be holding events and volunteer service opportunities to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, being held in remembrance of the famed civil rights activist.

The holiday is known not only as a date in which schools and other entities are closed, but also as a day of service where people participate in volunteer projects in their neighborhoods.

One example is Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church of New Hope, Pennsylvania, which will observe its third annual day of service for MLK Day with special programming and volunteer projects.

Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Pastor Stephanie Templin Ashford told The Christian Post that one distinctive feature for this year’s observance will be “a presentation on the Bucks County Underground Railroad by local author and historian, Patricia L Mervine.”

“Jesus says that His greatest prayer is that ‘they may be one,’” said Ashford. “In our fractured world, we are faced with division and strife. We hold our annual MLK Day of Service because we seek to be a united people who love God, love one another, and serve the world.”

“We all need to take action to care for those who are hurting, both in our community and around the world. MLK Day is an opportunity for all of us to grow, learn, and listen to how to be a more unified people.”

For Fifth Street Baptist Church of Richmond, Virginia, this event marks the 23rd consecutive year that the congregation has done an MLK Day-related program in coordination with local nonprofits.

A spokesperson for the church directed CP to local media coverage of their celebration event, known as the 23rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Drum Major Awards.

The awards event was originally scheduled to occur earlier in the month, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

The event represents a collaboration between the church and the Urban Financial Services Coalition, the Richmond-based nonprofit Boaz & Ruth, and the Henrico chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

A press release provided to CP noted that the event will be held at the church and will feature music and speeches, awards given to local volunteers and will be livestreamed on the church’s website.

“The highlight of the event is the celebration of unsung heroes who make a meaningful impact in the lives of others,” stated the church. “These individuals are truly keeping the dream of Dr. King alive.”

Shiloh Baptist Church of Alexandria, Virginia, has been observing the day of service for the past several years, with multiple volunteer projects for this year.

Octavia Stanton Caldwell, associate pastor of Outreach Ministries at Shiloh, told CP that her congregation "will take volunteers to the city's nursing homes, the Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center, and the Alexandria Community Shelter."

"Volunteers will also gather at the Church’s Fellowship Hall to assemble collected items for distribution to the Bethany House of Northern Virginia, the Guest House, David’s Place Day Shelter, and the Alexandria Community Shelter," added Caldwell. "We collected items for Laundry Kits, Household Kits, and Hygiene Kits."

Caldwell said this year's event will likely have "an increased number of volunteers" who feel "empowered to serve." Her church is partnering with local residents and other congregations.

"We believe it is more than appropriate to commemorate the birthday of MLK who committed and sacrificed his life serving community, to follow his example, and serve our community," she added.