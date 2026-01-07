Home News CJ Stroud on if God is 'blessing' the Texans on the field because of their faith

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has addressed questions about whether God is "blessing" his team after their head coach praised his players' faith in Christ last week, saying God “gets the glory” regardless of whether his team wins or loses.

“I don’t want it to ever be confused,” Stroud, 24, said during a postgame press conference after Sunday's 38 to 30 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. “I don’t think God is like ‘the Texans are going to win,’ but I think regardless, win or loss, He gets the glory and that’s up to us.”

As the Texans head into the playoffs with a 12-5 record, the question was posed to Stroud after head coach DeMeco Ryans brought up the importance of his team’s belief in Jesus during a postgame press conference last week.

“Him giving us our talents, our abilities and these jobs, … He’s … more than worthy of all the worship," Stroud said. "And that’s just really why we do what we do. It’s not because we want favor from the Lord, even though … that would be nice.”

“In my opinion, you don’t just get favor from the Lord just because you just give Him glory, but He deserves it, and He’s worthy of it, and I look back on my life, He’s been faithful. … It’s just not because we all follow Jesus that we just win every game.”

Following last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which the Texans won, Ryans insisted that “The light is shining bright on the Texans," saying that light "is really reflective of our guys’ belief in … our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.”

“That’s what has driven our team, and I’m so proud of our guys and thankful to the Lord for allowing us to allow our lights to shine through Him,” Ryan told reporters. “All praise and glory goes to Him.”

In his postgame press conference this week, Stroud reflected on his team’s win in the final game of the season by glorifying God.

“I look back at this year. I look back at my life. I look back at everything I’ve been through," he said. “I know He’s had His hand on me even at times where it doesn’t feel like it."

“You don’t really learn on mountaintops,” Stround continued. “Most of the time, you learn in valleys.”

Stroud said God has "really had His hand on this team."

“I’m just really grateful that … God has put us together on this 2025-26 Texans team," he said.

The Texans will face the Pittsburgh Steelers next Monday. The number of teams in contention for the Super Bowl title will gradually be reduced from 14 to two. The final two teams will face off in Super Bowl LX, which will take place in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8.

Launched as an expansion team in 2002, the Texans are the NFL's youngest franchise and have never played in a Super Bowl.