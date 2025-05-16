Home News Comedian Carrie Murphy on reflecting the joy and delight of knowing Jesus through laughter

It has been said that a good laugh can completely change your day for the better. Why is comedy so important?

The Bible is filled with example after example of laughter being a vital and valuable gift from God. For example:

In Job 8:21, it says, “He will once again fill your mouth with laughter and your lips with shouts of joy.”

“A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a broken heart saps a person’s strength” — Proverbs 17:22.

Psalm 126:2 says, “We were filled with laughter and we sang for joy. And the other nations said, ‘What amazing things the Lord has done for them.’”

And from Ecclesiastes 2:2: “Laughter is silly. What good does it do to seek pleasure?”

It has been scientifically proven that comedy entertains and connects us in a way that drama and seriousness does not. Comedy addresses difficult topics in such a way that it provides a break from the world bearing down on us. Needless to say, there is great value in the ability to entertain and uplift. Making someone laugh just … feels … good.

“God gifted us with laughter and comedy because the joy of the Lord is our strength,” says Carrie Murphy, a rising Christian comedian based in Nashville, Tennessee. “When we're going through the valleys, or not even valleys, just life itself is very complicated and hard. I think that joy is a respite, it's medicinal. It's not an exclusion of the heart. It's not ignoring the pain, but it is saying that I can hold both the seriousness of knowing Jesus and the levity at the same time.”

Murphy claims that she is the funniest Christian you will ever meet, or at least she thinks so. She is also a published writer and speaker who has shared the stage with Matthew West, Grammy Award-winner CeCe Winans, Tasha Layton, and many more. It is her passion to make everyone feel seen, included, and shame-free in the name of Jesus!

“I truly believe everyone was made with a specific attribute of God in mind,” shares Murphy, who regularly performs her standup act throughout the country. “I believe you're created to reflect a certain aspect of Him. I'm created to reflect a certain aspect and to live into that, to not be shy of that, even if it's different from the norm, even if it's different from what you see, what you can compare yourself to.”

Murphy, who has a nine-part comedy special on KLOVE, joins us to talk about how life is too short to be serious all the time. Listen as she explains that as Christians, we can laugh and be God honoring because our Creator made laughter for everyone.

Listen now: