Comedy sketch satirizes gender-transitioning children amid growing pushback to trans ideology

In what might be a sign of changing attitudes toward parents caving in to transgender ideology, a comedy group has released a hilarious skit about parents who kowtow to their child's every whim.

The comedy troop We the Internet TV uploaded a new video to its YouTube channel Friday, humorously highlighting the absurdity of parents who are subordinates to their children.

In the sketch, a man named Mike announces that he found out his son is "actually a girl."

"We’re all hanging out on the couch watching Netflix together, and Tommy turns to Sarah and me and says, 'I’m a girl now,'" Mike says to a co-worker.

"I had no idea, but who am I to question my 3-year-old child, right?"

The subject of pronouns then comes up and Mike explains that his male child is not going by "her" or "they" — as is often the case with children who self-identify as transgender or nonbinary — but rather, the sound of flatulence. And because Mike's child does not want to start school soon they are not going to make him go to kindergarten any time soon. Instead of saying "him," Mike made the sound of a fart.

“Also, we’re starting [fart sound] on hormone blockers next week, so we don’t really have a lot of free time,” Mike says in the sketch.

The comedic sketch, which goes on to show how children have becomes the bosses of their parents, comes as some states are now attempting to outlaw puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones and sex-change surgeries on minors.

Transgender activists and their allies have engineered studies purporting to show that children know their innate "gender identity" when they are very young and that the proper course of care is for them to be universally "affirmed" as the opposite sex.

Any disagreement with gender activism has resulted in loss of employment for supposed bigotry.

In December, a British employment tribunal ruled against Maya Forstater, who was fired from her job as a tax analyst for a think tank after she posted "men cannot change into women” on Twitter, commenting on proposed changes to the Gender Recognition Act. In response, Harry Potter series author J.K. Rowling voiced solidarity with Forstater.

"Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill," Rowling tweeted at the time.

Her comments rocketed around the internet and some transgender activists and LGBT rights organizations accused the author of bigotry and putting the lives of trans-identifying persons at risk.

As of Tuesday, her tweet received nearly 205,000 likes and has been retweeted over 39,000 times.