Woman who wants to transition 7-y-o son James Younger into girl loses latest court battle

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

A Texas mother who intended to transition her 7-year-old son James into a girl named Luna has lost again in court.

Dallas judge Mary Brown ruled Wednesday against the request of Anne Georgulas, who asked the court to revert to an October jury ruling that might have yielded her receiving sole conservatorship of her son James Younger, a 7-year-old boy she says is a transgender girl named Luna, and his twin brother, Jude, according to LifeSiteNews.

Brown also ruled against another motion from Georgulas' team, that a parenting coordinator in the case, Stacey Dunlop, be dismissed.

"The argument to disqualify the parenting coordinator centered mainly around the concern that he becomes a tie breaker rather than a mediator and would then ultimately be making most of the difficult decisions for the twin boys," LifeSiteNews explained.

The case garnered international media attention in October after a jury awarded Georgulas sole conservatorship in an 11-1 decision, allowing her to continue "transitioning" James into "Luna." The father, Jeffrey Younger, has maintained that James shows "no signs of wanting to be a girl when given the choice."

Amid massive public outcry, Judge Kim Cooks overruled the Oct. 21 jury verdict and ruled that conservatorship would be 50-50, shared between Georgulas and Jeffrey Younger, who has been resisting the transitioning of his son.

The matter was back in court this week because Georgulas' attorneys were successful at getting a new judge after they argued Cooks had acted improperly when she posted an article about the ruling on her Facebook page following the conclusion of the proceedings. In the post, Cooks asserted that neither Texas Governor Greg Abbott nor any legislature influenced her decision. Cooks was summarily recused from the case.

Georgulas' attorney said they would move to appeal Wednesday's ruling, arguing that both Brown's and Cooks' rulings were not authorized or enforceable based on the jury's verdict.

Cooks' order also forbade both parties from speaking to the media about the case through a gag order. As a result, Jeffrey Younger's website, Save James, had to be shut down.

A Facebook page of the same name that is being operated by friends of Younger noted that the quest to prevent James from being given puberty-blocking drugs and other experimental medical practices to "transition" him is not over.

"Your prayers answered! Little James saved for now. Thank you all!" one post read, noting in a subsequent post that the only true winners were the lawyers.

"Jeff's defense will cost him approximately $15,000. The plaintiffs side, Koonz Fuller, possibly much more because they filed several motions and amendments. Appeals court will be in the $100,000 range for Jeff," the Facebook page administrators noted.

The tagline on Younger's original website was "Save James, Save Thousands of Kids," which was intentional because he and his team did not want to forget the other children and parents who are in similar situations but for whatever reason do not have the ability to resist the transitioning of their children.

The Younger case has prompted several state legislators to call for the banning of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transgender surgeries on minors.

The South Dakota House passed a ban on such practices Wednesday, in a 46-23 vote, the first legislative body in the nation to do so.