James Younger, 7-y-o child at center of Save James case, goes to school as boy for first time

The boy at the center of a custody battle where his mother intended to transition him into a girl, a case which garnered international attention last month, is reportedly now attending school as a boy.

Seven-year-old James Younger, who was enrolled in Kindergarten as a transgender girl named "Luna," is entering school as a boy for the first time, according to LifeSiteNews.com.

A Monday Facebook post from the Save James page – which is now run by friends of the boy's father, Jeff Younger, as he is under a court-mandated gag order – said James chose to wear boy clothes to school while he was staying with his father. Young James and his twin brother Jude had no issues at school Monday, the post notes.

Mr. Younger argued during court proceedings that James does not want to be a girl, citing James’ choice to wear boy clothes and use his legal name when he is with him. Younger also testified to an incident when James threw away the dresses James had at his home in the middle of the night.

Due to the terms of the decision from family court judge Kim Cooks of the 255th district of Texas, which awarded joint managing conservatorship to both parents, Save James — a website the boy's father had set up in defense of his son — had to be shut down. Cooks also placed a gag order on both Younger and the boy's mother, Anne Georgulas, a pediatrician in Coppell, Texas, forbidding them from speaking to the press.

Friends of Younger have set up a new website called SJSaveThousands.com.

The tagline on Younger's original website was "Save James, Save Thousands of Kids," which was intentional because he and his team did not want to forget the other children and parents who are suffering in similar situations but for whatever reason do not have the ability to resist.

Photos accompanying the Monday Facebook post show both twin boys dressed as boys, including one where they are seen dressed in suits about to go to church with their father.

"Going to school. This is what it looks like when JAMES gets to choose!" the post reads in part.

Meanwhile, Georgulas is filing motions in court in pursuit of both a recusal of Cooks from the case and to conform to the jury's initial verdict, which granted her sole custody.

The Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday that Cooks reshared on Facebook a story about the case from the Texas outlet, asserting on her social media page that neither Texas Governor Greg Abbott nor any legislature influenced her decision. Amid public outcry, Abbott said state agencies were looking into the situation and Republican politicians promised to introduce legislation prohibiting transgender medical treatments like puberty-blocking drugs for minors.

“The judge even commented on the case — a pending matter in her court — on her Facebook page, and in doing so invited (and permitted) ex parte communication about it,” Georgulas’ attorneys said in the motion for recusal.

Alan Echols, an early support of the SaveJames effort and now helps with the SaveJames Facebook page, told LifeSiteNews.com the he and others are "determined to get louder and now have thousands who will hold those Senators and Representatives accountable during the next election."

"We the people are fed up with the attacks on children by the transgender agenda,” he said.