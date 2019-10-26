Father shocked jury ruled to allow ‘transitioning’ of 7-y-o son despite plans to ‘cut off penis’

A father at the center of a bitter custody case has praised Americans who are fighting for his son's life after a court ruled in favor of his ex-wife who wants to inject their son with puberty-blocking drugs.

Before a court-mandated gag order forbade Jeffrey Younger from speaking publicly about any future decisions his ex-wife makes regarding their son, he told Life Site that he knew the issues surrounding the case could be the impetus for "massive social unrest because people will not allow this to happen to children."

When the jury decided by a vote of 11-1 Monday not to award Younger with sole conservatorship of his 7-year-old son, James, and his twin brother, Jude, and allow his ex-wife, Dr. Anne Georgulas, a pediatrician in Coppell, Texas, to continue socially transitioning James to identify as a girl named Luna, a name Georgulas picked herself, Younger said he was shocked.

Younger said he was particularly stunned by the jury's verdict because during the court proceedings evidence was presented that showed his ex-wife planned to have James' penis cut off.

"It tells you, I think, how far our society has changed and how much less Christian we are and the way we think about things now," Younger said, noting that the Texas he grew up in is quite different from the Texas of today.

"I hope it's a wake-up call to the churches to awaken from their dogmatic slumber and step back onto the streets of the agora like Paul did in Athens and start taking on these issues head-on."

Judge Kim Cooks of the 255th district ruled Thursday that both parents will have joint managing conservatorship and will make joint medical decisions for the child. Cooks also forbade Younger from speaking about the case to the media. His site, Save James, was ordered to be shut down.

His case garnered national and international attention this week and was even mentioned by President Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr.

Younger believes the family court system is unjust to the core and terribly structured.

"They pick a winner parent and a loser parent," he said of his experience with the family court, "and the reason they do that is because of title 4-D. The federal government gives matching federal funds for the collection of child support. It's about three-quarters of a billion dollars to the state of Texas alone. It completely funds the Texas Attorney General's office ... it's a lot of money."

"We actually have a statute on the books that says the courts have to act in such a way to maximize Title 4-D reimbursement money. And in order to maximize that money, one parent has to have the children and the other parent doesn't get the children. And the parent that doesn't get the children has to pay child support. I call that the loser parent," he added.

Thus, what courts often do is interpret all evidence against the loser parent, Younger said, expecting that the court would do its worst.

Following the family court's ruling Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that state agencies were looking into the case and the harms of injecting children with puberty-blocking drugs.

Younger noted that those fighting against him "did their best to suppress me, they did their best to push me down. And what most fathers do is they get along to go along. They get scared. They run out of money. Well, I'm not backing down. This is my son's life. And I was not surprised at all that Americans stood up for my son because that's what Americans do."

He believes that this case will ultimately wind up at the Texas Supreme Court and possibly in the federal courts and even the U.S. Supreme Court.

"And I'm willing to go there because I would like to protect every child in the United States from these abhorrent practices by the medical community," Younger said.

The tagline on Younger's website is "Save James, Save Thousands of Kids," which was intentional because he and his team did not want to forget the other children and parents who are suffering in similar situations but for whatever reason do not have the ability to resist.

Complicating matters in the proceedings, Younger said, were the competing narratives about his character, given that he and Georgulas had a bitter divorce battle.

Even if people believe Younger is not a trustworthy person, he asserted that at least he's "not trying to cut the penis off my son."

"And I'm not trying to cross-dress my son and mislead him into thinking that he's a girl. And I'm not pushing my son toward medical transition. And I haven't done all that without the consent of the other parent. So I think that if we're looking at two parents who are imperfect, I think I'm a lot less imperfect than Ms. Georgulas."

Younger believes a law should be passed in Texas that bans subjecting children to medical gender transitioning. The Texas Legislature won't be reconvening until January 2021.

"The family courts should not be hearing these cases. CPS should simply be taking these children from parents who do this to children and giving them to parents who won't."

Texas state Rep. Matt Krause said Wednesday that unless there is a special session between now and the next session he would introduce legislation that prohibits the use of puberty blockers for children younger than 18.