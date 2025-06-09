Home News With ‘heavy heart’ congregation mourns death of beloved pastor in crash

A 49-year-old Texas pastor has died after a sedan struck his motorcycle at an intersection. The congregation at The Rock Faith Center in El Paso is mourning the loss of Pastor Jason Owens, described by church leaders as a central figure in their community.

Owens was riding his Harley-Davidson northbound on Krag Street around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday when a Mercedes sedan traveling east on Santiesteban Lane failed to yield at a stop sign and hit him, according to the El Paso Times.

The pastor was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was quoted as saying.

The driver of the Mercedes has not been identified, and the crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Officials have not disclosed whether charges will be filed.

The collision occurred in Montana Vista, an unincorporated area located on the eastern outskirts of El Paso. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Church members and leaders learned of the accident later that evening.

Senior Pastor C. Eric Hallback received a message from a church leader who had seen photos of a damaged motorcycle online and feared it belonged to Owens, according to KVIA. Hallback and others began calling local authorities before finally learning from hospital staff and the medical examiner’s office that Owens had died.

The Rock Faith Center released a statement calling his death “an extremely heavy" loss.

“Pastor Jason was not only a dedicated servant of God but also a cherished friend and a vital part of our church family,” the statement said. “His unwavering faith, compassion, and love for the Lord touched the lives of everyone he encountered.”

Owens had long been active in mentoring young people and was known for working closely with Child Protective Services. A member of a motorcycle club and an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, he was remembered by many for his humor and openness.

“He was that person anyone could talk to, and he always had something encouraging or even humorous to say,” the church statement said. “This truly hurts.”

The church cited 2 Timothy 4:7, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” The statement also quoted John 14:27, expressing hope that “peace” would comfort those grieving his loss.

The church has requested prayer for Owens’ family and friends.

“We hold his family close in our hearts and trust that God’s comfort and grace will surround them now and forever.”