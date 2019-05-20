Conservatives react after Jim Carrey’s cartoon shows Alabama gov. being aborted

Some conservatives are now condemning actor Jim Carrey after he published a cartoon on Saturday depicting Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey being aborted as furor over the state’s controversial abortion ban continues to grow.

The ban, described as the strictest in the nation, was signed into law last Wednesday with no exceptions for rape or incest. It makes it a Class A felony for a doctor to perform an abortion and a Class C felony for attempting to perform an abortion in six months. The only exemption under the bill is if there is a serious health risk to the mother.

“I think If you’re going to terminate a pregnancy, it should be done sometime before the fetus becomes Governor of Alabama,” Carrey wrote in a tweet on Saturday which contained graphic artwork of Ivey being aborted.

Some conservatives reacted in disgust.

“You were one of my favorite actors. Honestly I’m disgusted by your lack of respect for the image is what happens to babies. They are sucked out of the mother. Shame on you Jim,” Christian recording artist Kaya Jones tweeted at the actor.

Live Action founder and President Lila Rose called out Twitter for what she argued was the “extreme double standard” in allowing Carrey to publicly promote Ivey’s death.

“The extreme double standard of @jack & @Twitter on full, gross display here. @JimCarrey publicly wishes death on someone and posts a gory photo of them being killed. He explicitly promotes a very violence that kills almost 1M people a year in the United States. & zero response,” she wrote on Twitter.

Outspoken internet preacher and lead pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Tennessee Greg Locke said Carrey had “destroyed” his voice.

“Dear @JimCarrey, you’ve successfully destroyed your voice and you’ve shown the true brutality of abortion and the evil hatred of those that stand for it. You used to be funny. Now your just a vicious jerk,” he wrote.

Other conservatives like Ben Shapiro, founder and editor of the Daily Wire, agreed that Carrey’s artwork helped demonstrate the horror of abortion.

“This is a pretty great depiction of an abortion: clinically accurate, and wiping out an individual human life,” he wrote in a tweet.

“Thank you for the truly accurate (and therefore horrifying) portrayal of abortion… sucking out the brains of a PERSON because that person is inconvenient to you,” added Liz Wheeler, a host on the conservative network OAN. “You blessed the pro life movement with this.”

On Sunday, about 500 activists, organizers and regular citizens marched against Alabama’s abortion ban. Ivey acknowledged that the ban will likely be "unenforecable" but said she and the bill's sponsors hope the U.S. Supreme Court will revisit its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

President Donald Trump, who describes himself as a strong pro-life advocate, appeared to find the almost total ban extreme.

“As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions - Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother - the same position taken by Ronald Reagan,” he wrote in a series of tweets.

“We have come very far in the last two years with 105 wonderful new Federal Judges (many more to come), two great new Supreme Court Justices, the Mexico City Policy, and a whole new & positive attitude about the Right to Life. The Radical Left, with late term abortion (and worse), is imploding on this issue. We must stick together and Win for Life in 2020. If we are foolish and do not stay UNITED as one, all of our hard fought gains for Life can, and will, rapidly disappear!”