Conservatives react to Supreme Court response to Christian bakers, gay wedding case

On Monday, the United States Supreme Court issued an order vacating a lower court ruling against a Christian couple who were punished for refusing to make a gay wedding cake.

Aaron and Melissa Klein, a Christian couple from Oregon who lost their bakery and were ordered to pay $135,000 in damages for refusing to make the same-sex wedding cake in 2013, will again argue their case before the Court of Appeals of Oregon.

The high court cited Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, in which the justices ruled 7-2 that Colorado displayed an unconstitutional anti-religious animus toward Jack Phillips of Masterpiece Cakeshop when it punished him for refusing to make a cake celebrating a gay wedding.

News of the Monday order on behalf of the Klein family garnered various reactions from conservatives and conservative Christian groups. Here are four responses to the order.

