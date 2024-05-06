Home News 'Spiritually changing': Country star Colt Ford says God spared his life after dying twice

Country rap musician Colt Ford, whose real name is Jason Farris Brown, has given credit to God for his survival, saying he died two times following a heart attack last month.

The 54-year-old artist suffered a heart attack on April 5 after performing at the Dierks Bentley Whiskey Row venue in Gilbert, Arizona. The artist said during an April 23 interview on the "Big D & Bubba" syndicated radio show that he essentially died twice. However, he was brought back to life in the intensive care unit at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona.

Ford said doctors initially told him he had a 0.1% chance of surviving in his condition, but he said, "God couldn't have had me in a better place."

The country star believes the Lord gave him a chance to live in order to use him to do even more great things through God's divine plan.

"The Lord had more for me to do, more music for me to make, hopefully more differences to make in some people's lives," Ford said on the show. "It's been life-changing. It's been spiritually changing. Obviously, it's been physically changing."

Even though he survived, doctors told him he needs to prioritize his health as he is on the road of recovery.

On the night of the incident, Ford said he doesn't remember having performed. But, memories of him walking back to his bus and sending a text to his fiancée came back to him after the incident.

"I walked back to the bus, texted my fiancée, 'Hi baby,' and fell over dead," he said. "I died two times. Luckily, my band came out to check on me."

Ford said if he had his heart attack in a different location, he probably would not have been able to receive the medical attention he required to survive.

Ford didn't shy away from his faith even before the health scare.

"Colt Ford is about God, family, friends, and America," the performer states on his official bio. "I'm just a guy who loves life. I love people."

While he was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, the musician sought prayers from the public.

In 2021, Ford was diagnosed with eye cancer with eye cancer, which required surgery and chemo drops.

"I had so many friends asking, 'Why didn't you tell me?'" Colt told People at the time. "But I just thought everyone was dealing with so much stress and stuff."

The cancer diagnosis and treatment changed his perspective on life.

"I thought to myself … all the dumb s— I have done, I could have killed myself multiple times and this is what's going to take me out?" he said.

"I know darn well that God never puts anything on you that you can't handle, but the Lord might have a lot more confidence in me than I thought."

After beating cancer, the singer was later diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder, myasthenia gravis, a rare chronic autoimmune disease marked by muscular weakness without atrophy. It is caused by a defect in the action of acetylcholine at neuromuscular junctions.

The autoimmune disorder mainly affects his face, eyes and throat.

"It hadn't really affected my throat, but it really affected my eye," Ford told Taste of Country last May.

"[I] had no control over my right eye. It really messes with your vision," he added.

"I could see perfectly out of either eye, but then I would look together, and I'd see three of you, and you would be melting together like a lava lamp."