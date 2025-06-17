Home News Couple married 60 years killed in church bus crash on way to Sunday service

A Kentucky church and its wider community in Frankfort are grieving after a beloved couple who were members of the congregation for more than 50 years were killed on their way to worship service Sunday after the church’s bus crashed into a telephone pole.

The Kentucky State Police identified the couple as James Jackson, 81, and his wife, Carolyn, 76, according to ABC36 News Now. They were on their way to worship at First Corinthian Baptist Church when the accident happened around 11 a.m., the church’s pastor, Leslie Whitlock, told The Christian Post.

Whitlock confirmed with CP that, at the time of the accident, only the couple and the driver, whom he describes as a friend, were inside the vehicle. The driver, whose identity was not released, has been hospitalized. The pastor said he had been transporting people to the church on the bus for many years with no issues.

He also noted that church was getting underway at 11 a.m. when they learned that there had been an accident.

Whitlock said because the church community is so close, the couple were like a brother and sister to him.

“Well, I've been knowing this couple for many years. We’re a close-knit family church,” he said.

“When it hits home, it touches home. Yes, I'm the pastor of the church, and I know where they are. We grieve, but not like those that have no hope. We grieve because I miss them, and I love them, and I love the family,” the pastor said.

“I know that she's a Christian, and I know she's gone to be with the Lord. I know that. That's our hope. It doesn't mean that it does not hurt. Even Jesus wept over Lazarus,” he told CP. “As a human being, yes, I'll weep like others weep. And mourn with others.”

He described Carolyn Jackson as “just a wonderful person.”

“She would talk to the youth. She was one of the youth leaders here. She was the usher in this church,” he told CP. He also described her as the church’s beautification specialist, who would ensure the church was appropriately decorated for special events, like anniversary celebrations and Easter. Her husband sang in the choir.

After the accident on Sunday, the Franklin Baptist Association released a statement urging prayers for the church.

“Franklin Baptist, please be praying for 1st Corinthian Baptist Church. Their church bus was involved in a traffic accident today, resulting in some deaths, and injuries,” the organization wrote in a statement on Facebook.

“Pray for the comfort, guidance, and leading of the Holy Spirit. Pray for the families involved and pray for Pastor Whitlock as he ministers to a grieving congregation. Our hearts go out to them. As an association and brothers and sister in Christ, we are family. ‘If one member suffers, all suffer together. If one member is honored, all rejoice together.’ — 1 Corinthians 12:26.”

In a statement released on Monday, Carolyn Jackson’s sister, Sharon Johnson, said: “My family. We still in shock. Still grieving.”

The couple leave behind four children and multiple grand and great-grandchildren.