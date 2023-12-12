Home U.S. Covenant School eyes April return after tragic shooting, cites safety and emotional readiness

The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, the site of a devastating shooting in March that left six dead after a trans-identified shooter opened fire, will return to its main campus at Burton Hills in April after a period of renovation and preparation.

In a detailed letter to parents, Interim Head of School Trudy Waters outlined the reasons behind the delayed return, emphasizing the Presbyterian school's commitment to safety, minimizing learning disruptions, teacher readiness and acknowledging the anniversary of a past school shooting.

"It is important to know that this decision has not been made lightly but has been made on the bent knees of the Leadership Team before the Lord. It is one that has been agonized over, debated over, and prayed over," Waters wrote, according to the letter detailed by WTVF.

"The Leadership Team and I share in the disappointment you may be feeling; please remember many of us are parents, too. Our entire community is navigating uncharted territory in a situation that has never been encountered before. There is no guidebook,"

The Covenant School had initially aimed for a January return. Despite Covenant Presbyterian Church's investment of over $3 million in renovations, the complexity of implementing new security measures necessitated a postponement, she said.

"We understand that this news will raise lots of questions. Your trust, understanding, and cooperation during this period of adjustment are greatly appreciated. To foster a sense of unity and prioritize the well-being of our community, we encourage you to share your questions and concerns directly with the Leadership Team. Please feel free to reach out to any of us to discuss your inquiries or concerns — we're here to help and listen, and we are happy to meet face to face."

In March, 28-year-old Audrey Hale opened fire at the Christian school, which is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church of America (PCA), killing Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old, as well as Cynthia Peak, 61; school headmaster Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61. Hale was shot and killed by police just minutes after launching her attack.

Hale, a former student at the school, sought to kill "cr*ckers" with "white privileges," according to leaked pages of her manifesto that documented the plans to commit mass murder. Authorities discovered that Hale possessed a detailed map of the school and was armed with two "assault-type rifles and a handgun."

"I hope I have a high death count. … God let my wrath take over my anxiety," Hale wrote, according to leaked pages published by Steven Crowder, host of "Louder with Crowder," in November.

Hale's writings had been the subject of intense debate. Nashville police said they would release the writings until they close the investigation. Despite exhaustive efforts, the police stated in December that they had "exhausted all available investigative avenues" in tracing the source of the leak.

In her letter, Waters said teacher and student readiness was another critical factor in deciding to re-open the school in April. She said the school's faculty has been undergoing sessions to prepare emotionally and mentally for the return. Similarly, many students are still showing signs of trauma, she said, and the extended period will allow for additional healing opportunities at the Burton Hills campus.

"The Leadership Team and The Covenant School Board remain committed to providing the best possible education for your children while prioritizing everyone's safety and well-being. We appreciate your continued support and prayers as we navigate through these unforeseen circumstances," she wrote.