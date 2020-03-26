CP Premiere: Matt Redman wants world to know Jesus is the same in every season, even in a pandemic

Two-time Grammy Award-winner Matt Redman released his 14th album, Let There Be Wonder, at the top of the year that includes the new single, “The Same Jesus,” and said he now wants the world to hold on to that phrase more than ever.

"In a moment when there’s so much uncertainty and anxiety swirling all around us, it’s so important to sing unchanging truth,” Redman told The Christian Post on Wednesday.

Amid concerns surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic, the popular U.K. worship leader said he wants people to stay focused on who Jesus is.

“When we worship Jesus, we encounter the One who is the same yesterday, today and forevermore. He is the ultimate unchanging truth — the same Jesus through every season, every problem, and indeed, every pandemic,” he said.

The video for “The Same Jesus” was recorded live at Heart of God Church Singapore before many churches stopped holding large gatherings to slow down the spread of COVID-19. The Heart of God Church Singapore, an independent youth church founded by pastors Tan Seow How and Cecilia Chan, welcomed Redman and his band with open arms as they all worshiped together.

View the video premiere here:

The lyrics to “The Same Jesus” are inspiring and a reminder that God is in control.

This Jesus / Who carried our shame / This Jesus / Who rose from the grave / The same Jesus / We worship today, we worship today

He came to us / In grace and in truth / He's still with us / And still on the move / The same Jesus / He is making us new X2

I know that my Redeemer lives X2 / He's still keeping all His promises / The same Jesus X2

He's commanding / The wind and the waves / His kingdom / Forever shall reign / And we know that / He is coming again X2

“The Same Jesus” was a collaboration between Redman and producers Jacob Sooter and Joshua Silverberg. Let There Be Wonder is now available.