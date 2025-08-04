Home News Cynthia Erivo's 'demonic' portrayal of Jesus prompts outrage: 'Intentional blasphemy' 'This isn't art; it's evil'

Many took to social media over the weekend to express outrage at footage of the three-night performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Hollywood Bowl that featured the bisexual black actress Cynthia Erivo as Jesus Christ.

"This is demonic," wrote Kevin Sorbo, a Christian actor who posted a video to X of Erivo carrying a crossbeam while wearing a crown of thorns during the show, which ran from Aug. 1-3. The production also starred openly gay singer Adam Lambert as Judas Iscariot.

This is demonic.

pic.twitter.com/d4mFqK6n5z Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe August 3, 2025

Many X users echoed Sorbo, noting that Erivo's long, talon-like nails evoked imagery historically associated with demons. Some, such as The Federalist CEO Sean Davis, also noted the deliberately bald Erivo's resemblance to Nosferatu, a vampire made famous in the 1922 silent German horror film of the same name.

"LGBTQ+ Cynthia Erivo is playing Jesus in 'Jesus Christ Superstar,'" wrote Kristan Hawkins, a podcast host who serves as president of Students for Life of America.

"It's no surprise she looks exactly like how demons have always been portrayed. And let’s be real … if you dress like a demon, act like a demon, and mock God like a demon … don't be shocked when people call it what it is. This is intentional blasphemy from Hollywood."

This is supposed to be Jesus Christ superstar not bride of Frankenstein pic.twitter.com/eqcWjZX3sv — Karli Bonne’ ???????? (@KarluskaP) August 2, 2025

Christopher Calvin Reid, who hosts a weekday radio show in Huntsville, Alabama, said casting "a woke liberal actress" as Jesus was "a vile assault on Christian doctrine" intended to mock the Incarnation.

"The Bible is unequivocal: 'The Word became flesh' (John 1:14), incarnate as a man, not a genderless symbol for progressive fantasies. Erivo's casting isn't just unbiblical — it’s a deliberate desecration, reducing Christ to a prop for cultural Marxism," he wrote.

"It is clear that this is the left spitting on the cross, trading divine truth for a woke applause track. Erivo's liberal activism only deepens the insult, signaling a rejection of Christ's divinity for political posturing. This isn't art; it's evil — a blasphemous middle finger to God, cheered by Democrats who'd rather bow to Hollywood than the Bible."

"Christians must reject this sacrilege, for it erodes the sacred, inviting divine judgment while the left cackles in their echo chambers," he added.

Some pointed out that the entertainment industry seems more willing to attack Christianity than other religions.

"You will never see the commies in Hollywood mock Islam the way they mock Christians," said Bo French, who serves as chair of the GOP in Tarrant County, Texas. "And yes, I know I am conflating Hollywood and Broadway. Same same."

Journalist Lara Logan claimed the overtly blasphemous nature of the production indicated a losing battle.

"This is desperation. When you look past the offensive, demonic side of it, what you see is really quite pathetic. And weak. They will never have what they want," she wrote.

Erivo, famous for her role in the film version of the musical "Wicked," previously portrayed Mary Magdalene in an all-female version of "Superstar" in 2020. Though she attended a Roman Catholic school in London as a child, she has become an LGBT icon and told Elle magazine last year she doesn't let "narrow thinking" from Christians determine how she defines faith.

Lambert, who in 2021 described his faith as "Aquarius," defended Erivo's casting during an interview with Billboard last week and implied that Christians who are offended by the production are narrow-minded.

"I’m excited by the challenge of presenting the audience with a production led by a female, black 'Jesus' and encourage the audience to expand their minds a bit," he said. "Originally utilizing rock and roll, 'Jesus Christ Superstar' is supposed to provoke and challenge, that's the point. And shouldn't the teachings of Jesus transcend gender?"

Because of its lack of a Resurrection, sympathetic portrayal of Judas and theologically questionable interpretation of Jesus, "Jesus Christ Superstar" has stoked controversy since it first debuted as a musical on Broadway in 1971.